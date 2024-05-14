OpenAI Announced GPT-4o, Much More than an AI model

OpenAI's Sam Altman has ushered in an AI revolution reminiscent of scenes from sci-fi movies. The newly introduced ChatGPT-4o boasts the remarkable ability to perceive, listen, and converse much like a human being. Demonstrations by OpenAI executives showcased the ChatGPT-4o's prowess in real-time translation during conversations, narrating bedtime stories with diverse voices, and even providing math tutorials.

ChatGPT-4o marks a significant milestone as the inaugural artificial intelligence model with intrinsic support for reasoning across audio, visual, and text modalities. OpenAI has coined the "o" in GPT-4o to signify "Omni," denoting its superior aptitude in comprehending and interpreting text, images, and audio compared to its predecessor. Concurrently, the company has unveiled the ChatGPT application tailored for Apple's macOS-powered desktops and offered a glimpse of conversational AI through Voice Mode.

GPT-4o vs GPT-4



Described by OpenAI as a stride towards more natural human-computer interaction, the enhanced version of the GPT-4 model possesses the capability to process varied combinations of text, audio, and images as input, delivering responses in kind. With a response time of 232 milliseconds to audio inputs, akin to human conversational speed, the GPT-4o model showcases remarkable efficiency.

In comparison to the existing GPT-4 Turbo model, the GPT-4o maintains parity in English text comprehension and coding while surpassing it notably in audio comprehension. Moreover, significant enhancements in understanding non-English text and images underscore the advancements brought forth by the GPT-4o model.

OpenAI emphasizes the substantial improvements in image understanding facilitated by the GPT-4o model. For instance, utilizing ChatGPT based on GPT-4o, users can seamlessly translate a food menu captured in different languages, delve into the culinary history, and receive personalized recommendations.

Voice Mode

Voice Mode, enhanced by the GPT-4o model, introduces notable improvements to the Talkback feature, fostering smoother interactions. Operating as the most sophisticated model trained end-to-end across text, vision, and audio, GPT-4o streamlines the conversational experience, minimizing latency and enhancing output quality.

OpenAI ChatGPT for MacOS



Expanding its ecosystem, OpenAI launches the ChatGPT app tailored for Apple's macOS-based desktops, promising deeper integration and streamlined access for users. As the macOS app rolls out to Plus subscribers and prepares for a wider release, OpenAI concurrently develops a Windows version slated for release later in the year.

AI stepping up the real-time conversation

The real-time conversational capabilities of AI, as demonstrated by ChatGPT, evoke astonishment and concern among netizens. From assisting students in solving math problems to engaging in casual banter during online meetings, ChatGPT's versatility raises questions about its impact on traditional teaching and tutoring roles.

Moreover, its proficiency in real-time translation and guided breathing exercises foretells a future where AI seamlessly integrates into various facets of daily life, reshaping communication and learning paradigms.