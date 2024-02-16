OpenAI to Soon Launch its New Text-to-Video Generator Tool, Sora

Highlights

· OpenAI's text-to-video generator, Sora, is capable of producing intricate sequences involving several characters.

· It may also provide precise details of the subject and backdrop, as well as certain kinds of motion.

The developer of ChatGPT has introduced a new tool that can instantaneously create brief movies in response to given directions, marking another advancement in generative artificial intelligence. Sora is the new text-to-video generator from OpenAI, which has Microsoft backing.

OpenAI has surpassed large tech firms like Google and Meta in terms of quality, even though they have already demonstrated equivalent technology.

The press release said, "Sora can create multiple shots within a single video and can generate complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background."

What do users have to say about this AI tool?

After Sora's software was announced, a social media user told OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, "Sam, don't make me homeless, he replied, "Make yourself a video, what would you like?, user suggested: "Hmmm, a monkey is playing chess in the park. Altman immediately shared a high-quality video of Sora on the X platform.

Sora tool Release Timeline

Sora is not yet publicly available, and OpenAI has released limited information about it. Build. It is currently available for the red team to help identify bugs in the AI ​​system and for visual artists, designers and filmmakers to provide feedback on the model, the company said in a statement.

According to OpenAI, Sora can confuse speed state information and have trouble following certain camera trajectories.

In addition to producing videos based on text prompts, Sora can animate a still image, the company said in a blog post. OpenAI also said it is developing tools that can detect whether a video was created by Sora. Last year, Meta Platforms boosted its image creation model, Emu, by adding two AI-based features that can edit and create videos based on text instructions.