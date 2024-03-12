Opera One Beta Testers Get Early Access to AI Drops

Opera One, the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered browser, will launch a new AI Features Drop campaign on 8 March. The program will let registered users access the browser's developer build and test out new features before they are made accessible to the general public. The AI functionalities of Opera One are designed locally because the firm has its own AI engine, Composer AI. The company recently stated that it will create an iOS app for the browser in Europe following the implementation of the DMA rules.

Opera One: New Features

According to an Opera press post, the AI Features Drop project has been launched to give users experimental features to test before they are released globally. To receive updates, users must first sign up for the program. Furthermore, the changes will only be accessible for the browser's development build. The company stated that new features will be released biweekly.

During the announcement, Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera, stated, "AI is moving quickly, as are we. We've launched the AI Feature Drops Programme to allow users to test our newest AI investigations, which may or may not make it into the official version of Opera One. We are pleased to have our most engaged consumers test and provide comments and suggestions to us."

Opera One: AI Features

Opera needs a program like this because it natively adds new AI features to the browser. Other browsers, such as the Brave browser, have a chatbot veneer driven by current third-party AI models and lack in-house AI capabilities. Opera One's Composer AI engine powers the Aria chatbot and all other AI features in the app. It is located on the side panel and can help users by answering questions, generating material for essays and emails, writing code, creating itineraries, and more. The chatbot is also connected to the internet and can provide real-time information.

However, the browser does not create Aria's foundation model. It uses a GPT API, which the business describes as a "leading GPT-based solution," to add new features to the chatbot. Opera One was released in April 2023 as an AI-centric overhaul of the classic Opera browser.