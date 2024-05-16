OPPO Claims Biggest Battery Backup with the Launch if its Enco Air 4 Pro Earbuds

In an unexpected move, OPPO has opted to forego the anticipation surrounding its upcoming official event slated for May 23, instead opting to unveil the details of its latest audio innovation, the Enco Air 4 Pro earbuds. This fresh addition to their audio lineup promises to transport users into a realm of auditory bliss, boasting an array of advanced features tailored for the discerning listener.

Advertisment

The Enco Air 4 Pro earbuds are engineered with precision, featuring impressive 12.4mm dynamic drivers adorned with a titanium plated coil, ensuring unparalleled audio fidelity. Seamlessly connecting over Bluetooth 5.4, these buds deliver a stable and seamless audio transmission experience.

Moreover, they have been granted Hi-Res Audio certification, underscoring OPPO's unwavering commitment to premium sound quality. Harnessing the power of the LHDC 5.0 codec, these earbuds offer a 360-degree soundstage, promising an immersive sonic journey for users.

Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Specifications

Advertisment

One of the standout features of the Enco Air 4 Pro is its robust noise-canceling technology. Equipped with triple microphones on each earbud, these earbuds excel in actively suppressing ambient noise, creating a tranquil listening environment where every note can be savored in pristine clarity.

Furthermore, users can effortlessly switch between devices, thanks to the earbuds' swift connection capabilities, enhancing overall convenience.

When it comes to endurance, the Enco Air 4 Pro doesn't disappoint. OPPO boasts an impressive battery life, with the earbuds capable of delivering up to 12 hours of playback time in AAC mode with ANC off.

Advertisment

With the inclusion of the charging case, the total playback time extends to a remarkable 44 hours, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment of your favorite tunes without the hassle of frequent recharging.

Price and Color Availablity

Available in classic black and pristine white, the Enco Air 4 Pro caters to both aesthetic preferences and practical needs. Despite its cutting-edge technology and premium features, OPPO has managed to keep these earbuds remarkably affordable.

Speculations suggest a price range of $40 to $50, making them an enticing option for music enthusiasts seeking a high-quality wireless audio solution without breaking the bank.

Anticipated to hit the market later this month, the Enco Air 4 Pro stands poised to redefine the wireless audio landscape, offering an unparalleled blend of performance, convenience, and affordability to eager consumers.