Oppo F25 Key Details Out, Launch Expected on March 5

Highlights

Advertisment

It is anticipated that on March 5, 2024, the Oppo F25 smartphone will be released in India.

A 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is possible for the Oppo F25.

Most likely, a 5000mAh battery will power it.

Advertisment

According to reports, Oppo is getting ready to introduce the Oppo F25 smartphone in India. The Oppo F23, which was made available in the nation last year, will be replaced by the Oppo F25. The Oppo F25 phone's major characteristics and debut date in India have been made public via a fresh leak.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, tipster Abhishek Yadav said that the Oppo F25 smartphone would be on sale in India on March 5, 2024.

Advertisment

Oppo F25 Specifications

According to tipsters, the upcoming Oppo F25 phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4,444 Oppo F25 smartphone models are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Also, this phone is likely to run on Android 14.

Oppo F25 is likely to include a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera for photography. There could be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

Advertisment

Additionally, the Oppo F25 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

It is important to note that these Oppo F25 smartphone specifications and information are based on leaks. The OPPO F25 is likely to be 7.54mm thick and weigh 177 grams. Additional features expected from the smartphone include IP65 dust and water resistance.

While we wait for the official specification, have a look at the Oppo F23 features. For photography, the Oppo F23 has a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the Oppo F23 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. This device is available in two color options: Cool Black and Bold Gold.