Oppo F25 Pro 5G to Launch in Feb End in India

Oppo has introduced the Oppo F25 Pro 5G as the newest F series phone in the country. It is set to launch in India later this month. Along with the debut date, the business has disclosed its design and essential specs. Based on the information and design, the device appears to be a rebranded Oppo Reno 11F 5G recently released in Indonesia. So yet, only one colour option for the Oppo F25 Pro 5G has been disclosed, but there may be others.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Price

According to a press statement, the Oppo F23 5G successor will be priced below Rs. 25,000 and arrive in India on 29 February in Lava Red. An Oppo F25 Pro 5G webpage has also gone live on Amazon, showcasing its design. Some stories have also suggested that the smartphone will be available in blue. However, there is no proof of this.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Panda Glass protects the display. According to the company's press release, it features a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and a thickness of 7.54mm. The optics include a triple rear camera unit housed in two vertically aligned spherical modules. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G front has a central hole-punch design with a 32-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

Furthermore, the Chinese smartphone company boasts that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G camera will include many AI-powered functions. One is AI Smart Image Matting, which lets users press on a photo to extract the topic (or several subjects) as a transparent PNG that can then be shared with another app. This feature is comparable to the one found on the iPhone from iOS 16. Aside from that, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone uses AI in its beauty filters and portrait mode to achieve more attractive outcomes.

While more details were not revealed, we know more about the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which is considered the F25 Pro's global edition. According to sources, it could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. A report also said the phone would be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging capabilities.