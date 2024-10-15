OPPO Pad 3 Pro Arrives Soon: Pre-Order Today

Alongside the Find X8 smartphone series, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro will debut in China on 24 October. At the start of this year, there were rumours that the company would release the Oppo Pad 3 in China. But the launch never took place. Instead, in July, the same gadget was remarketed as the OnePlus Pad 2 worldwide. Oppo has formally confirmed this launch. The tablet is available for pre-order on websites including JD.com and the Oppo Store. Pre-orders for the upcoming Oppo Pad 3 Pro are being accepted on the Oppo Store and JD.com in China, confirming that the tablet will come in four different configurations: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The availability of Night Blue and Dawn Gold colour variants has also been confirmed.

Configurations & Color Choices for the Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Customers can choose from various options for the Oppo Pad 3 Pro. 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 1TB storage are among the options available to customers. The tablet will have two colour options: Dawn Gold and Night Blue. There were rumours that the Oppo Pad 3 would be released earlier this year. However, this model never came to pass. Instead, it was introduced to the world market in July as the OnePlus Pad 2. The company will now unveil the Oppo Pad 3Pro in China. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset is rumoured to be included in the tablet, despite Oppo not having revealed any specifics. The device is expected to run ColorOS 15 and support the Oppo Pencil 2 Pro stylus. Official images show that the Oppo Pad 3 Pro and the OnePlus Pad 2 designs are similar. This similarity raises the possibility that it will adopt some of the OnePlus device's features.

Features of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Features of the OnePlus Pad 2

The 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen of the OnePlus Pad 2 has a resolution of 2120 x 3000 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and provides 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has six speakers, an 8MP front camera, and a 13MP rear camera. It is powered by a 9,510 mAh battery that supports 67W rapid charging.