Pixel 8a Leaked? Massive Battery on Certified Device Fuels Rumors

The Google Pixel 8 series, which includes the regular Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro variant, was announced in October 2023. These two phones are expected to be joined by a Pixel 8a. The corporation has yet to acknowledge the smartphone, but it has appeared online multiple times. Over the last few months, details about the rumoured phone have hinted at some expected functionality and design components. According to a fresh claim, the Google Pixel 8a, scheduled to ship later this year, was seen on a certification site, hinting at the handset's battery capacity.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a: Listing

According to 91Mobiles, a Google Pixel phone with the model number GH2MB can be found on the UL Demko certification website. The listing indicates that the phone may include a battery with a rated capacity 4,942mAh, likely to be marketed as an average capacity of 5,000mAh. According to the rumour, the model might be Google Pixel 8a. This represents a significant boost from the Google Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh battery.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a or Google Pixel 9?

However, the article notes that because Google is notorious for packing larger batteries into its flagship models, this listing might refer to a Google Pixel 9 handset. For example, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050mAh battery, while the regular Google Pixel 8 model has a 4,575mAh battery.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8a: Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 8a will be introduced in May at the company's I/O event. The alleged model is expected to offer 27W wired charging, measuring 152.1mm x 72.6mm x 8.9mm in dimensions. Leaked retail packaging for the handset revealed it in a black hue with a dual camera configuration and an LED flash positioned horizontally on a raised visor-like camera module. Previous leaked smartphone renders showed a design comparable to the base Pixel 8 model.

Advertisment

Google Pixel 8: Price

The Google Pixel 8 was released in India at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 82,999. The Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB + 128GB edition, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 1,13,999.