Pixel Fold 2 Renders Unveiled

A tipster has leaked renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2, the rumoured successor to the first-generation Pixel Fold, which shows the folding phone from various angles. These photos indicate that, unlike the company's current Pixel-branded smartphones, the Pixel Fold 2 is unlikely to have a horizontal camera visor. In addition to the new camera island design, leaked photos of the foldable phone show the proportions of its inner and outer displays.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Colour

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared CAD-based renders of the Pixel Fold 2 in conjunction with Smartprix. These photos show the foldable smartphone's interior and outside design in Charcoal (dark grey) and the locations of several components like the camera module, buttons, and USB connector.

The most noticeable difference on the second-generation Pixel Fold is a new camera island that replaces the visor design seen on the company's most recent smartphone models, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series. This camera module is shown as having three cameras and an LED flash.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Specifications

The Pixel Fold 2 will feature a 6.4-inch outside screen with rounded borders and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera. When unfolded, the Google Pixel Fold 2 phone's interior display measures 7.9 inches. The renders show a camera sensor in the top right corner of the inner screen, presumably housing an under-display camera.

Other smaller parts, such as the Google Pixel Fold 2 foldable phone's buttons, are also seen in the leaked renders. When the screen is unfolded, the power and volume controls may be on the right side. According to the publication, the top edge has a speaker grille and an antenna band, and the bottom edge includes a USB Type-C port, another speaker grille, a SIM card slot, and a microphone.

While these are the first leaked renders from a reputable leaker that thoroughly looks at the rumoured Pixel Fold 2, they should be taken with a grain of salt because Google has yet to confirm plans to release a second-generation foldable phone. Previous rumours indicate that the handset will run Android 14 with Google's Tensor G4 CPU. Google introduced the first Pixel Fold in June 2023, so we expect to learn more about its rumoured successor in the coming months.