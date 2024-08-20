Poco Pad 5G listed on Geekbench ahead of its launch on August 23

The Poco Pad was first introduced back in May, and it is now gearing up for its official launch in the Indian market under the name Poco Pad 5G. The much-anticipated launch event is scheduled for August 23. In the lead-up to this event, there has been a fresh leak that provides more insight into the device’s chipset and RAM, as the tablet has recently appeared on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking platform.

Poco Pad 5G on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the Poco Pad 5G carries the model number 24074PCD2I, which is the same identifier that was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This new listing confirms that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, similar to its global variant.

In terms of performance, the Poco Pad 5G managed to achieve a score of 1,035 points in the single-core test and 2,978 points in the multicore test. These scores are consistent with the results from the earlier review of the Poco Pad, indicating that users can expect a similar level of performance. Additionally, the listing confirms that the tablet will run on Android 14, likely featuring Xiaomi’s custom HyperOS on top.

Poco Pad 5G Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Poco Pad 5G is expected to retain most of the features from its predecessor, the Poco Pad. It will sport a large 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a vibrant and fluid visual experience.

The tablet will also be equipped with dual 8MP cameras, one on the front and one on the rear, catering to basic photography and video calling needs. To keep the device running for extended periods, Poco has packed a hefty 10,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging, providing a balance between long battery life and fast recharging.

Poco has also revealed more detailed specifications for the Poco Pad 5G, including the display's capability to reach a peak brightness of 600 nits, which will be particularly useful in high brightness mode for better visibility under direct sunlight. The tablet will support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enhancing the visual and audio experience, especially when watching movies or playing games.

Other features

In terms of durability, the Poco Pad 5G comes with an IP52 rating, offering some level of dust and splash resistance, meaning it can handle minor water exposure without any issues. The tablet will be offered in two color options: Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green. Despite packing a powerful battery, the tablet maintains a slim profile with a thickness of just 7.5mm, making it a sleek and portable device.

Overall, the Poco Pad 5G is shaping up to be a compelling option for those looking for a feature-rich tablet with a focus on performance, display quality, and battery life, all wrapped up in a stylish and durable design.