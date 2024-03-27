Advertisment
Portronics Dash 8 BT Speakers with Karaoke Mic

Portronics has recently unveiled its latest offering, the Portronics Dash 8, aiming to be the ultimate companion for your gatherings, whether they're lively parties, festive celebrations, or cozy family get-togethers.

Kapish Khajuria
New Update
Introducing Portronics Dash 8 Speakers

With its robust Bluetooth V5.3 technology, the Dash 8 is not just a speaker; it's an experience enhancer, especially with its mesmerizing pulsating RGB lights adorning its front panel, adding a vibrant touch to any indoor or outdoor setting.

Design and features

Delving into its audio capabilities, the Portronics Dash 8 packs a punch with its 2-inch tweeter and a substantial 5.25-inch subwoofer driver, delivering a whopping 60W output of pristine, room-filling sound across the entire auditory spectrum. For those who crave a little extra bass, the Bass Boost feature, activated with a simple double tap, enriches the low-end frequencies, immersing listeners in a more dynamic soundstage.

Dash 8 BT Speaker Specification

Moreover, beyond its wireless Bluetooth connectivity, the Dash 8 offers versatile wired options including USB Flash Drive, AUX In, and a dedicated port for karaoke mic enthusiasts. And if one Dash 8 isn't enough to keep the party going, the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) mode allows seamless connection to a second unit for double the audio pleasure.

Navigating the Dash 8's functionalities is a breeze thanks to its intuitive control panel, allowing users to fine-tune volume levels, manage music playback, and cycle through six captivating RGB light profiles to set the mood just right. Plus, for impromptu karaoke sessions, the speaker comes equipped with a microphone, ensuring spontaneous sing-alongs are always within reach.

Designed to withstand the rigors of lively gatherings, the Dash 8 boasts a durable construction that's splash-resistant with an IPX5 rating, making it the perfect companion for poolside parties without the worry of water damage.

Its portable form factor, complete with a convenient handle, ensures easy relocation wherever the festivities take you. As for power, the Dash 8 promises to keep the music playing for a solid six hours straight, and when it's time for a recharge, its USB Type-C fast-charging port ensures minimal downtime.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing and availability, the Portronics Dash 8 is currently up for grabs at an enticing introductory discounted rate of just Rs 7,199 on Portronics' official website, backed by a generous 12-month warranty. Additionally, interested buyers can also find the Dash 8 on Amazon and various offline retail outlets, ensuring accessibility to all party enthusiasts.

