Portronics unveils K1 and K2 Wired Gaming Keyboards

With the K1 and K2 Gaming Keyboards, Portronics has expanded its range of input devices to meet the demands of gamers. It is designed to meet the demands of comfortable typing and gaming.

These mechanical keyboards are ergonomic and engineered to detect keystrokes more quickly and precisely, making them ideal for both typists and gamers.

Portronics K1 and K2 Keyboard Specifications

These Portronics gaming keyboards have a high-quality ABS body and 104 full-size backlit keys. Equipped with blue tactile switches, the K1 is designed for those who want a more tactile feel when typing.

The K2, on the other hand, uses red linear switches for those who like both soft and faster typing experience.

Both keyboards support anti-ghosting, allowing players to press multiple key combinations at the same time to perform special moves without problems. To improve focus during prolonged use of the keyboard, the K1 and K2 series have raised feet for comfortable wrist positioning.

The keys are colorful, backlit, and equipped with RGB lights, with the ability to choose more than 20 different dynamic modes, as well as change their brightness and current speed according to the preferences of the player. Users can also be sure of the durability of these gaming keyboards.

K1 and K2 have been tested to withstand up to 50 million keystrokes without problems in official work and games. They come with a 1.5m plug-and-play cable for easy use and portability.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics K1 and K2 gaming keyboards come with a 12-month guarantee and are available for purchase on the company's official website for an introductory price of just Rs 2,099. Additionally, mechanical keyboards are available for purchase on Amazon.com, Flipkart.com, and other websites and online retailers.