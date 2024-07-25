Quest 3 Gets AI Boost: Mixed-Reality Headset's Official AI Assistant

The company said on Tuesday that Meta AI, its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, will soon be merged with Meta Quest 3. The chatbot will answer spoken enquiries and be the official AI assistant for the mixed-reality headset. Meta AI on Quest can search the web for answers to questions, just like the company's social media apps. It will also receive computer vision-based capabilities and be able to respond to enquiries regarding the user's environment. Notably, in April, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses received the addition of Meta AI.

Meta AI in Quest 3

The business said in a blog post that Meta AI will begin to be added to Quest 3 early next month. The AI assistant will only be accessible in English in the US and Canada. The Meta Horizon OS will include the integration. Thanks to this update, users can interact with the AI chatbot hands-free.

Key Features of Meta AI on Quest 3

With the voice-activated assistant with the Quest 3 headset, users may engage hands-free by giving spoken requests. Because of this assistant's integrated online search features, users can easily access data from the internet. It also includes computer vision, allowing the AI to recognise and react to the user's surroundings. By integrating these functionalities, Meta AI converts Quest 3 into a practical and adaptable instrument that allows users to investigate virtual environments quickly, get data, and engage with their environment.

Meta AI vision capabilities

Meta AI vision capabilities will also be included in the Meta Quest 3. This function sees and processes the user's surroundings through the passthrough of the mixed-reality headset, allowing it to respond to questions about them. For example, the user can ask the AI to recognise a flower or a well-known landmark in front of them. In addition, the user can pose more sophisticated queries, including asking what would complete an ensemble while holding a t-shirt in front of the headset. According to the startup, Meta AI vision would launch in beta form the following month. Interestingly, the AI helper can only identify tangible objects visible through a passthrough. It is unable to recognise virtual items.

The Meta AI assistant will be available on Quest 2

Although the capability may also be available for Quest Pro, given it has passthrough capabilities, the business only specified Quest 3. Nevertheless, once Meta formally announces the support, everything can be confirmed. The Meta AI assistant will be available on Quest 2; however, the vision feature will not be added.