Ray-Ban Meta Glasses: Live Stream on Social Media

There are now two varieties of Ray-Ban Meta glasses available: Wayfarer and Headliner. Seven colours are available for both models, and three have see-through frames. Additionally, the glasses are available in several sizes at no extra cost to accommodate heads of various sizes. For an additional $80, non-prescription lenses in multiple colours and even transition lenses are available. Remember that not all lenses are polarised when configuring the glasses on the Ray-Ban website.

Stylish Design: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses blend cutting-edge technology with iconic Ray-Ban design, ensuring you look effortlessly cool while staying connected. Enhanced Audio Experience: Experience immersive audio with clear, crisp sound quality, perfect for listening to music, taking calls, or enjoying podcasts. Capture the Moment: The integrated camera lets you capture photos and videos hands-free, quickly preserving precious memories. Seamless Integration: Connect seamlessly with your smartphone to access your favourite apps, notifications, and more, all without reaching for your phone. Smart Assistant: Enjoy the convenience of voice control with Meta AI, allowing you to make calls, send messages, and access information hands-free.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Amazingly Thin and Light

Most people are amazed by the thin and light (only 48 grammes) smart glasses. The fact that these are only 5 grams heavier than classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses is astounding and adds to the already outstanding capabilities of the smart glasses. Another thing about the previous version is how hospitable and tasteful the design is. People think the glasses look fine and aren't very "in your face" in terms of design, in contrast to Snap's third-generation Spectacles. One of the best aspects of the Ray-Ban Metas design may be the carrying case that comes with it. The two most noticeable features are the USB-C port on the bottom for charging the case, and the front LED light showing the case's charge level. According to Meta, they delivered a case that charges more quickly while also bringing down the overall weight to 133 grams, a considerable decrease from 195 grams in the previous version.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses: Live-stream on Facebook and Instagram

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses' unique special feature of live-streaming on Facebook and Instagram is worth mentioning. According to Meta, the duration of the glasses' operation is limited by the temperature. The firm provides the 30-minute estimated run time for this feature, although it depends upon the surrounding air temperature being at least 5 degrees Celsius. To utilise the capability, you must first enable live streaming in the selected app and confirm that you wish to stream from the glasses by double tapping the physical button on them. Given that the terms of service (ToS) of many live-streaming apps prohibit live-streaming in many locations, this may impact privacy.