Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge: World's Fastest Smartphone Charger

Before leaving the house, waiting for your phone to charge can be annoying, if not downright problematic. The minute appears to be taking forever, and the charging bar is moving very slowly. But perhaps there's a fresh idea that will alleviate our collective impatience while we wait for our gadgets to charge. The fastest smartphone charger in the world, developed by Chinese electronics manufacturer Realme, can fully charge a phone in under five minutes. With the release of 320W SuperSonic Charge, Realme has advanced smartphone charging technology significantly. With the help of this innovative technology, a compatible smartphone can be fully charged in under five minutes. The "320W SuperSonic Charge," a new 320-watt fast-charging technology, was unveiled on 14 August at the Realme 828 Fanfest in Shenzhen, China. This new charger surpasses Redmi's previous record.

Advertisment

According to GSMArena, the Realme charger can charge a smartphone from empty to 26% in under a minute, to 50% in less than two minutes, and to 100% in 4 minutes and 30 seconds. Unlike conventional chargers that charge cells one at a time, this method charges numerous battery cells simultaneously.

Characteristics of the 320W SuperSonic Charge

Record-breaking Speed

Advertisment

In just 4 minutes and 38 seconds, the 320W charger can fully charge a 5000mAh battery from 0% to 100%. Within the realm of smartphone charging, this is an incredible accomplishment.

Advanced Technology

Realme used a variety of cutting-edge technologies, such as a novel charging pump, a 16-cell battery design, and enhanced thermal management, to reach this level of charging speed.

Advertisment

Safety Features

Realme has put an emphasis on safety with features like temperature management, overvoltage protection, and overcurrent protection to assure user safety and the longevity of the battery, even with its incredible speed. Realme demonstrated this functionality with a battery with a capacity of 4,420 milliampere-hours, 10% greater than typical battery designs. Additionally, Realme unveiled a brand-new power adaptor known as the "Pocket Cannon."

The adaptor is more powerful than their previous 240W charger.

Advertisment

This adaptor is more powerful than their previous 240W charger, with a power density of 3.3 watts per cubic centimetre. The Pocket Cannon can charge other devices, such as iPhones with USB-C connectors, but less quickly than Realme phones. The adaptor supports several fast-charging standards, including UFCS, PD, and SuperVOOC. Additionally, it features two USB-C ports that allow you to charge two devices simultaneously. For Realme phones, the maximum speed is 150W, and for laptops, it is 65W. Realme created the "AirGap" voltage transformer to safeguard phones during charging. By lowering high voltages to a safer 20 volts, this gadget shields phones from electrical malfunctions and contributes to longer battery life while maintaining effective charging.