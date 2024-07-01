Reasons Why the boAt Stone Lumos Speaker is Your New Obsession

The boAt Stone Lumos is a brand-new Bluetooth speaker from boAt. This new boAt speaker is different from your typical speaker. Its seven LED illumination settings and 60-watt output are designed to improve your audio experience. With its seven LED light settings, the boAt Stone Lumos produces an enthralling light display appropriate for any setting. Whether it's an inside party or an outdoor movie night, the rhythmic LED patterns can change the atmosphere and enhance the visual experience.

Several advantages are provided by the boAt Stone Lumos to improve users' audio-visual enjoyment and versatility:

Immersive Audio-Visual Experience: The boAt Stone Lumos turns any area into a vibrant environment with its powerful 60W sound output and spectacular LED projections. Whether throwing a party or enjoying a movie night, the colourful LED lights and strong sound create an immersive ambiance that makes entertainment even better.

Dual Functionality: The boAt Stone Lumos is a simple and space-saving alternative to separate devices because it can be used as both a speaker and a light display. Its smooth transition between audio playing and visual effects makes it adaptable to various situations and environments.

Various Lighting Effects: Seven pulsating LED patterns let users customise their experience. With the help of these lighting effects, which range from pulsating lights to synchronised patterns, users may adjust the ambiance to fit various occasions or emotions, giving their entertainment setup even more personalisation.

Wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices is made possible by the speaker's capability for Bluetooth connectivity. This capability guarantees simple and hassle-free access to music and audio content without being constrained by cords.

Water Resistance: With an IPX4 rating, the boAt Stone Lumos is suitable for outdoor or poolside use due to its resistance to spills and splashes. This degree of water resistance offers peace of mind for outdoor events or celebrations where exposure to moisture is a worry, while caution is advised against complete immersion.

Packed things considered, the boAt Stone Lumos is a unique and captivating entertainment partner that packs a punch with audio solid output, programmable lighting effects, wireless connectivity, and water resistance packed into one unit. It offers a blend of elegance and utility that accommodates a variety of user preferences and environments, whether used for outdoor expeditions or interior parties.

Cost and accessibility of boAt Stone Lumos

Midnight Black boAt Stone Lumos are priced at Rs 6,999. It is available in Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales outlets and on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.

"The Stone Lumos is made to turn your get-togethers into life-long memories at a time when fast entertainment is crucial. Sameer Mehta, co-founder and CEO of boAt, stated, "At boAt, we are dedicated to delivering outstanding audio quality and value, guaranteeing that everyone can enjoy immersive audio experiences at a reasonable price."

With up to nine hours of playback time, the Stone Lumos ensures your music lasts all day without recharging. It's ideal for road vacations, beach days, or any occasion where listening to music nonstop is essential. The speaker's IPX4 splash and water resistance means it's designed to survive various situations. It's perfect for get-togethers, events, or everyday listening. With the help of the TWS feature, you can connect two Stone Lumos speakers to create a rich stereo environment that improves sound quality and depth.

Bluetooth Version 5.3 is included with the Stone Lumos to provide dependable and crystal-clear audio transfer. It also has dual-option USB and AUX connectivity so that you can play music from different devices. The integrated microphone ensures clear, hands-free calling.