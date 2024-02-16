Redmi A3: Dual Cameras Bring Photography Power to Everyone

The Redmi A3 was unveiled in India on Wednesday (14 February) as the company's latest A-series model. The new entry-level smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand features a water drop-style notch display powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Redmi A3 is available in three colours, RAM and storage combinations. It has an AI-powered 8-megapixel dual camera configuration and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities.

Advertisment

Redmi A3 Price in India and Availability

Advertisment

The new Redmi A3 is priced in India at Rs. 7,299 for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 4GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 8,299. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 9,299. The inexpensive handset is available in Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Olive Green. It will be available through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi's retail partners beginning 23 February. The Redmi A2 was launched in May of last year at a starting price of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

Advertisment

Redmi A3 Specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A3 runs Android 13 (Go Edition) and has a 6.71-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling and 90Hz refresh rate. As previously stated, the display features a water drop-style notch for the selfie camera and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The new Redmi smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and 3GB of RAM. The virtual RAM functionality boosts your accessible memory up to 12GB.

Advertisment

The Redmi A3 features an AI-backed dual rear camera unit with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera. The front camera sensor is 5-megapixel for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi A3 supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB connector, Glonass, a 3.5mm audio jack, and BeiDou. It includes an accelerometer, an e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Redmi A3 has a 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging capabilities. It measures 76.3 x 168.4 x 8.3 mm and weighs 193 g.