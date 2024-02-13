Redmi Buds 5 Launch in India Today: Check Specifications & Price

Redmi has officially released Redmi Buds 5 in India on Monday, February 12. It should be noted that the well-known e-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon will carry the Redmi Buds 5 in the country. After being introduced to the world in September 2023, the Redmi Buds 5 gadget is now available for purchase in India.

Advertisment

The micro-sites are now operational on the e-commerce platforms, and purchasers ought to stay informed about any recent developments. There is a 12.4mm titanium driver on the gadget. Here are some important facts about the Redmi Buds 5's features and cost that you should be aware of.

Redmi Buds 5: Specification and Design

The design of Redmi Buds 5 is inspired by Apple and Samsung. The buds look like AirPods Pro, while the case is similar to that of the Galaxy Buds.

Advertisment

The in-ear headphones have 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanium diaphragm. They also include a fine-wound 1.6mm voice coil, an N52 neodymium magnet, and a separate sound chamber.

The Buds connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3. They support Google Fast Pair seamless pairing with Android and ChromeOS devices. They can also be connected to two devices at the same time for quick switching.

Like most TWS headphones, they offer ANC (active noise cancellation). They are designed to reduce external noise up to 46 dB. The Buds have three levels of noise reduction. There is also an environment mode and an enhanced sound mode.

Advertisment

In addition, the IP54-rated headphones offer artificial intelligence-based noise cancellation for calls and touch gesture controls. They are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app, which can be used for customization (including an equalizer).

With ANC off, the headphones last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case.

Redmi Buds 5: Price in India and Availability

Redmi Buds 5 is priced at Rs 2999 (~$35) in India. They are available in black, white, or purple. The accessory will be available from February 20 through Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers.

Although the Redmi Buds 4 Pro boasts great sound quality, a longer battery life, and cutting-edge technologies like active noise cancellation, the Redmi Buds 5 have the advantage overall in terms of drivers and battery life.