Redmi Pad Pro Price & Specs

The Redmi Pad Pro was released in China on Wednesday, 10 April, along with the Redmi Turbo 3. The tablet features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with quick charging capabilities, and a 12.1-inch 2.5K resolution LCD. It is available in three colorways, including a particular Harry Potter version. The tablet has three different RAM and storage options. It joins the Redmi Pad, which debuted in India in October 2022. The business has yet to clarify whether the new Pro model will be released in India.

Advertisment

Redmi Pad Pro: Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad Pro's 6GB + 128GB edition costs CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,300) in China, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. The Redmi Pad Pro tablet is available for pre-order via the Xiaomi China website. It will be on sale beginning 15 April.

The Redmi Pad Pro is available in three colours: dark grey, shallow blue bay, and smoke green (translated from Chinese). The Redmi Pad Pro also comes in a special Harry Potter version, which costs CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs. 26,500). Redmi Pad Pro has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Advertisment

Redmi Pad Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi Pad Pro has a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixel) resolution LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 240Hz pen (stylus) touch sampling rate. The Redmi Pad Pro display has a max brightness of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Advertisment

The Redmi Pad Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. It can be increased up to 1.5TB with a microSD card. The Redmi Pad Pro tablet runs HyperOS based on Android 14. The Redmi Pad Pro has two cameras: an 8-megapixel sensor on the rear. Redmi Pad Pro has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens on the front. Front and back cameras can shoot 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

The Redmi Pad Pro has a 10,000mAh battery and compatibility for 33W wired fast charging. It features four stereo speakers that enable Dolby Atmos. The Redmi Pad Pro tablet includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connection. It is 280mm x 181.85mm x 7.52mm in dimension and weighs 571g.