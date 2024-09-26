Redmi Watch 5 Lite: Can a Budget Watch Last 18 Days?

Redmi Watch 5 Lite was released in India on Wednesday. The wristwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen and numerous health trackers and is said to have a battery life of up to 18 days. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS and includes Amazon Alexa control. The watch has Bluetooth calling and GPS connectivity. It has over 150 preset sports settings and is water resistant to up to 5 ATMs. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite will be available in the country in two colour options. Notably, the Redmi Watch 5 Active was launched in India in August of this year.

Is the Redmi Watch 5 Lite good?

Its low price makes it affordable to a wide range of people and offers good value compared to many other smartwatches on the market. One of its main advantages is its extended battery life, which allows users to go several days without recharge, which is helpful for individuals who do not want to monitor power levels continuously. For fitness lovers, the watch includes several fitness-tracking functions such as heart rate monitoring, step counting, sleep tracking, and several workout modes to help users stay motivated and measure their progress. In addition to fitness tracking, the watch can send smart notifications for calls, messages, and app alerts, allowing users to stay connected without constantly checking their phones. The sleek and sophisticated design adds style and provides long-term comfort. Its water resistance extends its adaptability, allowing users to wear it when swimming or in rainy weather without fear of harm. Its built-in GPS support makes it suitable for recording outdoor activities such as jogging and cycling.

With essential wristwatch functions like weather updates, alarms, and a stopwatch, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite meets all your demands. Furthermore, its compatibility with Android and iOS devices makes it an adaptable solution for many consumers. Regular updates from Redmi ensure that the watch evolves with new features and enhancements, making it a dependable long-term option.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Specifications & Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 1.96-inch AMOLED rectangular display with 401 x 502 pixel resolution. It has up to 600 units of peak brightness. It supports the Always-on-Display and Palm Touch to Sleep functions. The watch includes a working button on the right edge. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS out of the box and works with iOS and Android devices. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite supports Hindi, has over 200 cloud-based watch faces, and more than 150 preset sports modes. It has a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level tracker. Xiaomi's Redmi Watch 5 Lite includes GPS connectivity, Amazon Alexa management, and Bluetooth calling capabilities. The smart wearable includes Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and Emergency SOS calls. It contains two ENC-backed microphones and a speaker. The Xiaomi Wear app is compatible with the watch, which is water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 470mAh battery and a magnetic charging port. With typical usage, it is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 days. With heavy usage, the total usage time can drop to up to 12 days. The watch body measures 49.1 x 40.4 x 11.4mm and weighs 29.2g.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Price in India & Availability

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India and will be available on Amazon and the Xiaomi India website beginning 26 September at 12pm IST. The watch is available in black and light gold colours. Three new strap colours, Candy Pink, Lemon Yellow, and Mint Green, have been publicly teased.