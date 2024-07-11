Reliance JioTag Air: Is it Cost-Effective Alternative to Apple AirTag?

Following the launch of its first tracking device last year, Reliance Jio has introduced the JioTag Air, a new and improved smart tracker. This latest device offers significant upgrades over its predecessor and is compatible with Apple’s Find My network. The JioTag Air aims to provide a more affordable solution for tracking valuables like keys, ID cards, and wallets, compared to the Apple AirTag.

Specifications and Features of JioTag Air

The JioTag Air features a sleek and compact design, making it easy to place anywhere, including inside a pocket. Users can attach it to various items that are prone to being misplaced. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, the JioTag Air provides robust and reliable wireless tracking capabilities. Additionally, it includes a built-in speaker that can emit a loud sound ranging from 90 to 120 decibels, assisting users in locating their tagged items.

The JioTag Air is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. For iPhone users, it integrates seamlessly with Apple’s Find My network, facilitating efficient tracking. Android users can easily pair the device with the JioThings app to monitor or locate their tagged belongings. The JioTag Air is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 14 or later and Android smartphones running Android 9 or later.

This smart tracker comes with a lanyard, allowing users to attach it to a keychain, and includes an extra battery. According to Reliance, a single battery in the JioTag Air can last for more than a year. The device also features a Lost Mode, which sends automatic notifications to paired Apple devices when the JioTag Air is detected within the Apple Find My network.

Price and Availability

The JioTag Air is priced at Rs 2,999 but is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. It is offered in three colors: Blue, Red, and Grey. Consumers can purchase the JioTag Air through JioMart, Reliance Digital, and Amazon.

JioTag Air Vs Apple AirTag

The JioTag Air offers several advantages over the Apple AirTag, especially in terms of cost. While both devices offer similar tracking functionalities and compatibility with Apple’s Find My network, the JioTag Air provides a more budget-friendly option without compromising on essential features.

In terms of design and usability, the JioTag Air’s compact form factor and the inclusion of a lanyard make it versatile and easy to use with a variety of items. The Bluetooth 5.3 technology ensures strong connectivity, while the built-in speaker's loud sound aids in quickly locating misplaced items.

Additionally, the extended battery life and the provision of an extra battery make the JioTag Air a practical choice for long-term use. The Lost Mode feature, which sends notifications when the device is detected, adds an extra layer of security and convenience.