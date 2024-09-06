reMarkable Paper Pro: World's Thinnest Paper Tablet

The Paper Pro is the newest paper tablet model from reMarkable. The company's new moniker suggests a new line of products, but it won't replace the reMarkable 2, which just went on sale in India. Compared to the previous paper tablet model, the reMarkable Paper Pro has several new features, such as an entirely new display, an enhanced design, and new accessories, which include a new Type Folio case and a new Book Folio case.

Reasons to buy the reMarkable Paper Pro

Ultra-tiny Design

The reMarkable Paper Pro's exceptionally tiny profile makes it portable and convenient to use on the road. Its portable and comfortable experience is guaranteed by its lightweight design.

High-Resolution Colour Display

The Paper Pro has a vivid colour display, in contrast to a lot of other e-ink tablets. This makes reading and writing assignments more immersive and exciting, particularly when they call for visual aids or colour distinction.

Front Light

Even in low-light situations, the integrated front light ensures clear visibility and less eye strain by providing ideal illumination under various lighting circumstances.

Natural Writing Experience

The Paper Pro's cutting-edge stylus technology replicates the feel of writing on paper, making it pleasant and natural. The quick response time guarantees a seamless workflow.

Eco-Friendly Features

The reMarkable Paper Pro promotes a more sustainable way of living by eliminating the need for real paper. It lessens waste and aids in resource preservation.

Features and Specifications of the reMarkable Paper Pro

With its redesigned metal and glass appearance, the reMarkable Paper Pro seems thicker than the reMarkable 2, which we just reviewed. Though it might seem significant, the new, specially designed Canvas Colour display only supports nine different colours when writing or drawing on the tablet. The manufacturer states that thousands of hues can be seen or read when viewing or reading papers. Additionally, the 11.8-inch display features an integrated reading light, a major improvement over the reMarkable 2, which required external light sources to be readable in low-light or completely dark environments. It's unknown if this front-light automatically adjusts, similar to the Kindle e-readers from Amazon.

No information has been disclosed regarding the processing speeds (or the addition of a faster processor) to power the Spartan UI. However, reMarkable does point out that when using its Marker stylus, the new display reduces latency to 12 milliseconds, which it claims is a 40% reduction over the reMarkable 2 tablet. Regarding security, the tablet still uses a passcode to lock the device without biometric authentication. Additionally, the manufacturer promises that a single charge will last the new tablet for two weeks. The new tablet from reMarkable is compatible with the earlier Marker and Marker Plus styli—a new range of accessories resulting from a more significant form factor. The Book Folio for reMarkable Paper Pro will retail for $89 and come in six colours and finishes. It has an auto wake-up feature that the reMarkable 2 and its accessories do not have.

Additionally, there is a new Type Folio for the reMarkable Paper Pro case. The backlighting on this version of the keys is another improvement over the previous one. It also has an auto wake-up feature and a magnetic marker strap when opened.

reMarkable Paper Pro Cost

The reMarkable Paper Pro is only now available for pre-order in the United States. It costs $579 (about Rs. 48,600) for a regular Marker stylus or $629 (approximately Rs. 52,800) for a Marker Plus stylus.