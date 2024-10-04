Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI and Cloud Technologies

In an era where technology intertwines seamlessly with daily operations, the healthcare sector stands out as a prime beneficiary of this digital revolution. With India's healthcare market burgeoning at a rapid pace, the infusion of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud computing is not just an option but a necessity to cater to the growing demands and complexities of modern healthcare.

Shailesh Singla, Senior Director of Applications at Oracle, sheds light on how these technologies are not only enhancing the operational efficiencies of healthcare providers but also revolutionizing patient care through personalized, data-driven approaches.

The Significance of Accessible and Structured Health Data in Digital Health Solutions

The Indian healthcare sector accounts for about $372 billion and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. Globally, the size of the sector is $10 trillion. It is benefiting from the increasing adoption of digital technology making healthcare more accessible, secure, reliable, usable and enhancing decision-making and patient care. There’s growing interest in utilising data to improve healthcare processes, with data sharing leading to better insights, enabling disease spread tracking. The pandemic has accelerated this trend, and it is expected to continue, with healthcare organisations increasingly seeking support from technology companies like us.

With consolidated patient data, digital health solutions empower healthcare providers to support patients, improve operational performance and offer personalised and proactive care. By analysing vast amounts of patient data, these solutions can predict health trends and records, identify potential risks, and recommend tailored treatment plans. Structured data transforms healthcare delivery from a fragmented system to a seamless experience that results in improved results. With a holistic view of a patient's condition, including medical history, allergies, and current medications, providers can make quicker diagnosis, eliminate redundant tests, and facilitate smoother care transitions. This approach not only improves efficiency but also reduces costs and minimises patient frustration, ultimately leading to better healthcare outcomes.

Mitigating Risks in Healthcare with AI-Enabled Cloud Technologies

The world is seeing a global shift towards AI and now with Generative AI, to analyze large sets of data, enhance medical imaging, simulate different medical situations, and predict outcomes. Noy only this, it has the potential to deliver hyper personalized patient care, enable faster and cost-effective drug discovery, and improve the overall healthcare delivery. With such kind of value, the transformation opportunity with AI is huge and the sector has the potential to add $25-30 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, only with Data and AI.

The pivotal role of AI enabled cloud-based technologies are allowing providers to spend better, retain skilled labor and develop talent to deliver the highest quality of patient and also open new growth opportunities to drive meaningful results. These innovative technologies provide a much-needed scalability, flexibility to streamline processes and make data-driven decisions, enabling critical daily actions. HR function across sectors, more specifically within healthcare sector are struggling to automatise mundane tasks such as payroll and benefits queries, onboarding, compliance, application filtering and performance monitoring can significantly increase productivity and bring change using AI.

Enhancing Personalized Care with AI-Driven Remote Patient Monitoring

In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, AI-driven remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems are fundamentally transforming the functioning of healthcare delivery. These solutions empower healthcare providers to offer personalised and proactive care. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, RPM systems can analyse vast amounts of patient data from various sensors and wearable devices, predicting health trends, identifying potential risks, and recommending tailored treatment plans.

Integrating data from remote monitoring with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) gives doctors a comprehensive view of patient history and current health status, allowing for a customised treatment strategy. This holistic approach ensures that patients receive the most appropriate care based on real-time insights and long-term health data. In today’s digital age, patients are looking for simplified ways to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands.

Impact on Healthcare Through a Connected Data Approach

A robust data infrastructure is crucial for the effective management of healthcare services. By integrating cloud applications, healthcare providers can access necessary patient records and manage staffing challenges efficiently. Notable healthcare chains like Apollo Hospitals have adopted these technologies to streamline operations and improve patient outcomes, showcasing the potential of digital tools in transforming healthcare services.

Emerging Technologies Poised to Transform Healthcare

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and automation are some of the embedded technologies that are taking centre stage in the healthcare sector. The transformative force of AI is redefining the paradigms of diagnosis, treatment, patient care, workforce, procurement, inventory management etc. As per World Economic Forum, India’s AI expenditure could amount to $11.78 billion in 2025. Given the prowess of AI in the field of healthcare, the sector is expected to impressive growth. The AI in Healthcare market is anticipated to proliferate from $14.6 Billion in 2023 to $102.7 Billion in 2028.