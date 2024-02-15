ROG Zephyrus G16 & Strix Scar 16/18 Specs, Price, Availability in India: Details

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) was released in India on 14 February, and it is the company's most recent gaming laptop. The latest model features a 16-inch display with 2.5K resolution and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is powered by a 90Wh battery. Asus has updated the ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 laptops with 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs. The Asus ROG G22 desktop has also been updated with a new Intel Core i7 series processor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, ROG Strix Scar 18, ROG Strix Scar 16, and ROG G22 prices and availability in India

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16's starting price is Rs. 1,89,990. The new Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 has a starting price of Rs. 2,89,990, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 starts at Rs. 3,39,990. The Asus ROG G22 desktop's starting price is Rs. 2,29,990. All new gadgets will be sold through Asus e-stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline channels.

Asus is providing a complimentary TUF H3 headset to the first 50 customers who purchase the ROG Strix Scar 16 or ROG Strix Scar 18 and Zephyrus G16 from the company's e-shop or shops between 14 February and 20 February for an additional charge of Rs. 1.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 runs Windows 11 Pro and has a 16-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixel) WQXGA display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. The laptop is powered by Intel's AI-backed Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia's RTX 4090 GPU. The GPU includes a MUX Switch, which can be used with Nvidia's Advanced Optimus technology to enhance gaming performance.

Asus has included second-generation Arc Flow fans and a revised air exit in the ROG Zephyrus G16 to improve thermal management. It is powered by a 90Wh battery. The fast-charging technique charges the battery from zero to fifty percent in 30 minutes. It weighs approximately 1.85 kilograms.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16, ROG Strix Scar 18, and ROG G22 specifications

Asus has also revamped its ROG Strix Scar 16 and Strix Scar 18 laptops and the ROG G22 gaming desktop. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 have 16-inch and 18-inch Nebula HDR displays, respectively, with a refresh rate of 240Hz and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The latest Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU powers them. They are available in two GPU options: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, with a maximum total graphics power of 175W. The laptops contain a dedicated MUX switch that supports Nvidia's Advanced Optimus. They include up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe storage. Both models have 90Whr batteries.

The Asus ROG G22 desktop is updated with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. As a compact 10L desktop, the ROG G22 can fit on even the most miniature desks. The front panel of the gaming desktop is lit up with RGB lighting. It boasts speakers that support Dolby Atmos and AI noise-cancellation technology.