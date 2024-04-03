Samsung Brings Back Screen Burn-in Protection with One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung began delivering the necessary One UI 6.1 upgrade last week. The upgrade, launched with the Galaxy S24 series in January and includes various AI and Generative AI functions, is now being sent out to earlier devices such as the Galaxy S23 family and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The most recent version restored an OLED screen capability lost in the previous One UI 6 upgrade. This function, previously included in One UI 5, helps to increase the lifespan of OLED screens.
What is Screen Burn-In Protection?
OLED panels are noted for their vivid colours and deep blacks. However, one possible disadvantage is screen burn-in, in which static pictures viewed for lengthy periods leave faint outlines or "ghost images" on the screen indefinitely.
Samsung's screen burn-in prevention technology addresses this issue by discreetly rearranging pixels to prevent any pixel from becoming overworked. This contributes to the general uniformity and durability of your OLED panel.
The UI components on the status and navigation bars move slightly at regular intervals.
Persian publication Toranji discovered the burn-in prevention function in the recent One UI 6.1 release. Samsung reinstated burn-in protection for the status bar on eligible devices, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, following the installation of One UI 6.1. The functionality moves the status bar icons by a few pixels every few minutes.
The report provides a GIF that depicts the feature. In the GIF, the UI components on the status and navigation bars move slightly at regular intervals rather than being fixed in place. The capability is intended to address screen burn-in concerns on OLED screens. This needed to be present in One UI 6.
The One UI 6.1 update is now available internationally for these Samsung Smartphones.
The One UI 6.1 update is now available internationally for last year's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will also receive the update. The majority of customers are scheduled to receive the update in April.
Thankfully, Samsung listened to user feedback and reintroduced screen burn-in protection in One UI 6.1. This feature is currently rolling out to various Samsung Galaxy devices, including the S23 series, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Tab S9 series.
Samsung released One UI 6.1 in January, along with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series. It includes various AI-powered features as part of the Galaxy AI experience. These features include Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, and Circle to Search.
How to Check for the Update
If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually check for it by following these steps:
- Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy device.
- Navigate to Software update.
- Tap on Download and install.