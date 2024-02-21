Samsung Brings New Audio Features to its Wide Range of Gadgets: Know Details

Samsung has said that it will be incorporating Auracast, 360 Audio, and Auto Switch—new audio features—into its TVs, tablets, and smartphones. Samsung has always had these features, but now they'll be available on more devices and with greater power.

Auracast Audio Feature

Samsung originally introduced Auracast in its most recent TVs and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones last year. This year, the Galaxy S24 series phone is the product of that introduction. One smartphone may simultaneously deliver audio to several speakers or headphones, thanks to Bluetooth technology.

Samsung has stated that other phones and tablets may utilize Auracast as transmitters or receivers. To broadcast, smartphones must be running Samsung's One UI 6.1, while those running 5.1.1 can choose and receive Auracast broadcasts.

Supported smartphones include the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, A54 5G, M54 5G, Tab S9, Tab S9 FE, and Tab Active 5 5G.

What other audio features does Samsung support?

Another Samsung audio feature is enhanced 360 audio. This feature creates a surround sound experience by tracking the user and head movement and adjusting the sound accordingly.

360 Audio is already supported on several Samsung phones and tablets and now works on several Samsung TVs, including the Neo QLED and OLED models. To enjoy the 360-degree sound, the user must first pair the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Buds 2 with a TV.

Samsung's third audio enhancement is Auto Switch, which automatically switches the Bluetooth connection of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on several Samsung devices. For example, if a user is watching a video on a Samsung tablet or TV and receives a call on their Samsung phone, the headphones automatically switch to the phone. Samsung says Auto Switch now works with Galaxy Book laptops running One UI 6.0.

In addition, Samsung is improving real-time translation on the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy Buds. When the Galaxy Buds are connected to a Galaxy S24 series mobile phone, translated audio is played through the headphones, while the person you're talking to hears the translated words through the phone's speaker.

Samsung says that these audio features will be gradually available starting later this month with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds FE in addition to Buds 2 Pro. Samsung claims that these features will provide its users with a more immersive and smooth audio experience.