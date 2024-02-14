Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Gears Up for India Launch

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be coming to India soon. Samsung has yet to announce an official launch date for the new F-series handset, but the smartphone's support page (model number SM-E156B/DS) is now live on the company's India website. It was recently discovered on various certification platforms with a similar model number. The Galaxy F15 5G is expected to launch as a cheaper variant of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter became official in December last year.

A support page for a Samsung handset with model number SM-E156B/DS, which is thought to be the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, has appeared on the company's India website. The page does not include any specifications or photographs but states that the phone will feature 5G and dual SIM. The unannounced smartphone previously appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number SM-E156B.

Galaxy F15 5G: Price

The Galaxy F15 5G is believed to be a somewhat less powerful version of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter was introduced in December, with a starting price of Rs. 19,499 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Galaxy F15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F15 5G specifications may be slightly comparable to those of the Galaxy A15 5G. It may hold a 6,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A15 5G runs Android 13 with One UI 5 and has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate 90Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The Galaxy A15 5G features a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. It consists of a 13-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy A15 5G phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging.