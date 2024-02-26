At MWC 2024, Samsung will present its array of intelligent health products, which will include the Galaxy Ring. With its connection to Samsung Health, the gadget streamlines wellness while providing individualized health data and goal monitoring. Additionally, it keeps track of blood oxygen levels, heart rate warnings as you sleep, and indicators of sleep apnea.

Advertisment

Through the transformational potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung will showcase its intelligent health portfolio at MWC, providing customers with even more seamless and tailored health experiences across an expanded range of devices. This was verified by the business in a news statement.

Galaxy Ring and Health Features

Notable is the Galaxy Ring announcement—or rather, the official announcement. "Part of this portfolio is the Galaxy Ring as a new health influencer that simplifies everyday wellness and supports a smarter, healthier life through a more connected digital wellness platform, Samsung Health," the company said.

Advertisment

Please note that Samsung is only announcing - not releasing - the Galaxy Ring. In other words, this is the first time the device has been introduced. A release date for the Galaxy Ring is not yet known.

Samsung is also showing off upcoming smart health features. For example, My Vitality Score provides personalized health data based on factors such as sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate variability, while Booster Card helps make each day healthier by tracking predefined goals and providing actionable insights.

What features can be expected in the Galaxy Ring?

Advertisment

My Vitality Score is a personal metric that combines sleep, activity, heart rate, and heart rate data to provide a comprehensive picture of your well-being. The Booster Card is a feature that helps you achieve your health goals by tracking predefined goals and providing actionable insights. Samsung noted that My Vitality Score will be available in Samsung Health in 2024. Market, carrier, and wearable device-specific variations may exist in availability.

Similarly, the Booster Card function will be accessible later this year. Samsung Research Clinical Scientist Matthew Wiggins talked about the Galaxy Ring at the January 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Ring was referred to by Samsung as a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device."

Wiggins highlighted some of the features that come with the Galaxy Ring. For example, Samsung Health includes the ability to track potential symptoms of sleep apnea by tracking sleep rhythms, changes in blood oxygen levels, and heart rate alerts during sleep.

In addition to health monitoring, leaks suggest that the Galaxy Ring could enable device control and even contactless payments, allowing users to ditch their phones and wallets. Samsung's unified software ecosystem ensures they are rivals for smart tire features.