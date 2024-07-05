Samsung Galaxy Ring: Price Leaks and Display Patent Rumors

Teasers for the Samsung Galaxy Ring showcase a design featuring a circular ring with sensors embedded within its inner layer. However, recent patents suggest a new iteration with a squarish outer layer and a circular inner layer housing the sensors. This version appears slightly elongated, deviating from the initial single-circular design.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price (Expected)

A recent leak has disclosed the expected price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring. The wearable is anticipated to be priced similarly to an entry-level Galaxy Watch7 model, ranging between $300 and $380. The Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes and three color variants.

Until now, leaks from Samsung have primarily focused on devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Buds 3. The Galaxy Ring has largely remained under wraps. However, well-known X leaker Bilibilkun (via Dealabs) has provided the first glimpse into its pricing.

Although the price will vary by region, it positions the Galaxy Ring as a premium option, comparable to high-end offerings from Amazfit. Despite being a first-generation product with a somewhat high price tag, the Galaxy Ring introduces several advanced features.

Advertisment

An earlier report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to offer nine days of battery life and a host of functionalities, including sleep tracking, stress measurement, menstrual tracking, and non-invasive blood sugar monitoring, making it particularly beneficial for diabetics. Additionally, it can function as a camera remote. The Galaxy Ring will come in nine different sizes and three colors.

Rumored Display for the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Teasers for the Samsung Galaxy Ring showcase a design featuring a circular ring with sensors embedded within its inner layer. However, recent patents suggest a new iteration with a squarish outer layer and a circular inner layer housing the sensors. This version appears slightly elongated, deviating from the initial single-circular design.

Advertisment

There is speculation that the outer layer could include a display, potentially allowing users to interact with and view workout stats, heartbeat rates, notifications, and call alerts. This display is expected to be an AMOLED panel, consistent with Samsung's design ethos. Patent images indicate the Galaxy Ring will support ECG measurements and include sensors for temperature, acceleration, fingerprint recognition, and more.

Though the Galaxy Ring's patent listing hints at innovative features, it’s uncertain if the device will be realized as depicted. This is particularly true for the display integration, which is complex for such a small form factor. The concept might remain theoretical, similar to Samsung's other designs like the OLED headset and Smart Speaker with an OLED screen showcased at MWC 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is slated for release on July 10th. An APK teardown of the Samsung Health app has unveiled features such as stress monitoring through Electrodermal Activity, skin temperature, heart rate variability, and activity levels, heart rate tracking via finger pulse measurement, snore detection (requiring the phone to be nearby), and period monitoring using skin temperature analysis.