Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)

Samsung Electronics unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) today, a versatile tablet meticulously crafted to cater to both professional endeavors and leisure pursuits. Embodying a sleek and slender profile adorned with a mere 9mm bezel and a metallic finish, the device weighs a mere 465g (Wi-Fi) or 467g (LTE), ensuring effortless portability for users on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications

Diving into the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, users can indulge in a captivating visual experience with its expansive 10.4" 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) 60Hz display, bundled seamlessly with an S Pen boasting 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, guaranteeing utmost comfort during prolonged usage.

Equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, the tablet offers versatility for both photography enthusiasts and avid video callers.

Fueling the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the powerful Exynos 1280 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. With a robust 7040mAh battery capacity, users can enjoy up to 14 hours of uninterrupted video playback, complemented by storage options of either 4GB/64GB or 128GB, expandable up to a whopping 1TB via microSD for ample storage of multimedia content.

Connectivity Features

Immersive audio experiences are guaranteed with dual speakers fine-tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos support, delivering rich and dynamic soundscapes. Connectivity options abound with choices between LTE or Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and a 3.5mm jack, ensuring seamless integration into various digital ecosystems.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) seamlessly integrates with other Galaxy devices, fostering connectivity and synergy within the Galaxy ecosystem, thereby enhancing productivity and unleashing creativity.

Pricing and Availability

In terms of availability, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be offered in captivating shades of Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, or Mint, set to hit the shelves on March 28. In Taiwan, interested buyers can choose from a range of configurations, with prices starting from NTD 10,900 (USD 340 or Rs. 28,375 approx.) for the 4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi) variant, up to NTD 12,900 (USD 403 or Rs. 33,583 approx.) for the 4GB+64GB (LTE) model. Sales are slated to commence on April 1st at select Samsung outlets and authorized retailers across Taiwan.

To sweeten the deal for early adopters, Samsung is offering a complimentary multi-angle book-style protective case valued at NT$1,890 (USD 59 or Rs. 4,920 approx.) for purchases made until June 30th.

Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Junho Park, Vice President and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized the brand's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of consumers by delivering innovative devices like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). He highlighted its seamless integration of productivity, entertainment, and creativity, empowering individuals to immerse themselves in their passions regardless of their location or schedule.