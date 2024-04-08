Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Leak

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available shortly, according to reports. The South Korean technology company may soon release a 'Fan Edition' (FE) version of its Galaxy Watch wearable, which uses Google's Wear OS operating system. The newest advancement in wearable technology is the affordable smartwatch. These smartwatches are designed to blend into your daily life while being economical and smooth. They provide a variety of features and capabilities. Whether tracking your health goals, staying connected on the road, or seeking a trendy accent, a low-cost smartwatch is the ideal option. With sleek designs, long-lasting battery life, and user-friendly interfaces, it is time to enjoy the convenience and efficiency of a wristwatch without breaking the bank.

Advertisment

It is considered less expensive than the company's most current smartwatch models, with specs comparable to an earlier Galaxy Watch model. The Galaxy Watch FE will most likely be released before July when Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: Expected to be budget-friendly

Android Headlines discovered three model numbers for the rumoured Galaxy Watch FE in what looks to be an IMEI database. The model number SM-R866F refers to the worldwide model, whereas SM-R866U and SM-R866N correspond to the US and South Korean markets, respectively. According to the newspaper, the Galaxy Watch FE would be released for a "budget-friendly price."

Advertisment

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: hints at a smartwatch running Wear OS and powered by the Exynos W920 CPU

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was released in August 2021 with the model number SM-R860F, which is close to the alleged Galaxy Watch FE variant. This hints that it will be a cheap smartwatch running Wear OS and powered by the Exynos W920 CPU.

Advertisment

The alleged Galaxy Watch FE's hardware specifications and price have yet to be revealed online. The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch might launch as Samsung's most cheap wearable, running Wear OS and featuring the Galaxy Watch 4's design. Apple's Watch SE models follow a similar philosophy, delivering fewer capabilities for a lower price.

Samsung has not announced its intention to release a new Galaxy Watch FE model, but it will likely be available soon. According to prior rumours, the South Korean company intends to debut three Galaxy Watch 7 variants, its next-generation smartwatches, and next-generation foldable phones during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in July.