Samsung Galaxy Watch Gets a Mind: One UI 6 Beta Testing Hints at AI-Powered Features

With the Galaxy S24 series launch, Samsung debuted its Galaxy AI suite in January. In recent months, South Korea has begun integrating its cloud-based and on-device AI model with flagship smartphones and tablets from prior generations. Samsung is currently integrating Galaxy AI into its wearables. Later this year, the Samsung Health app and Galaxy Watches will have the Galaxy AI features. It will have several capabilities for tracking and evaluating health indicators.

On Wednesday, 29 May, Samsung declared that its Wear OS-powered One UI 6 Watch software will incorporate Galaxy AI capabilities into its smartwatches later in the year. A restricted quantity of Galaxy Watches will receive the beta version in June. Next month, users in the US and Canada who own the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be able to test out new capabilities from Galaxy AI through the Samsung Members app.

This is what the Galaxy Watch with AI offers

By fusing Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, Samsung says customers would be inspired to pursue everyday well-being and receive more thorough health data. The company provides information about the AI-powered capabilities that will be available on the Galaxy Watch, such as Workout Routine, Race, Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT), Heart Rate Zone, Energy Score, Wellness Tips, and Sleep Insights. The Samsung Health app will function in tandem with these enhanced functionalities.

Energy Score will display the wearer's daily state through a combined study of personal health metrics, such as sleep time average, consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, activity the day before, sleeping heart rate, and heart rate variability. While Sleep Insights provides a complete study of sleep quality by measuring heart rate, breathing rate, snoring, and other factors to understand sleep patterns better and develop healthier habits, the Wellness Tips offer insights based on specific health goals.

Galaxy Watches will be able to display running performance with AT/ANT Heart Rate Zone measurements thanks to the One UI 6 Watch update. Cyclists will profit from the new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) measures in the interim. Additionally, the programme Routine allows you to customise your programme by combining different activities, and the Race feature helps you track your previous and present running or cycling progress.