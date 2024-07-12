Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Top new features

The Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024 introduced the latest additions to Samsung's wearable lineup: the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Both models share several impressive features, such as Super AMOLED displays, the powerful Exynos W1000 5-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage—double the storage capacity found in the Galaxy Watch 6.

However, the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out with several unique and enhanced features that cater to fitness enthusiasts and those seeking a durable, high-performance smartwatch.

Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

New Quick Button

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the new side button, dubbed the Quick Button. This button allows users to start or stop workouts instantly or map other functions to suit their needs. The physical button provides easier navigation compared to a touchscreen, enabling users to track workouts without needing to look at their wrist, making it particularly useful during intense physical activities.

Enhanced Durability

Designed for extreme conditions, the Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a Titanium Grade 4 frame on both the front and back covers, significantly enhancing its durability compared to the Watch 7. The Ultra is rated for depths up to 100 meters underwater, doubling the 50-meter rating of the Watch 7.

Additionally, it operates across a wider range of altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters above, making it ideal for advanced fitness experiences such as ocean swimming or mountain cycling. For added safety, the watch includes an emergency siren feature.

Distinctive Square Case

Breaking away from the traditional round design, the Galaxy Watch Ultra features a unique square case. This design choice sets it apart from the Watch 7 and other smartwatches on the market, providing a distinctive aesthetic for those who want their wearable to stand out.

Advanced Workout Metrics

The Galaxy Watch Ultra offers significant enhancements to workout tracking. It includes a multi-sports tile for tracking complex workouts like triathlon training, a functional power threshold feature for detailed cycling metrics, and an advanced Personalized HR Zone that helps users run at optimal intensity levels based on their physical capabilities. These improvements provide users with deeper insights and more accurate tracking for various sports and fitness activities.

Extended Battery Life

Battery life is a crucial aspect of any smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra excels in this area. While the Watch 7 comes with a 300mAh or 425mAh battery, depending on the model, the Ultra is equipped with a 590mAh battery. This substantial increase in battery capacity is expected to translate into significantly longer battery life, ensuring that the watch can keep up with users' active lifestyles.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is packed with features that make it a top choice for fitness enthusiasts and those seeking a durable, high-performance smartwatch. From its new Quick Button and enhanced durability to its distinctive square case and advanced workout metrics, the Galaxy

Watch Ultra is designed to meet the needs of users in various extreme conditions. Additionally, its extended battery life ensures that it can support users throughout their day, no matter how intense their activities may be.