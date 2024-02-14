Samsung Initiates Galaxy Book 4 Series Pre-Reservations Ahead of its Launch in India

There are rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series may debut in India this month. Although the laptop series was announced in December of last year, the business did not disclose any intentions to introduce the range in India at the time. The laptops are already being pre-ordered by the South Korean firm, and sales will begin shortly. The Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra versions are all part of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 line.

Advertisment

The firm said that pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 are currently being accepted. It is anticipated that these laptops will be introduced in India shortly, and upon their introduction, further details on their cost and accessibility will be disclosed.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: Availability and Design

Launched globally, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch display options and features an AMOLED WQXGA+ (1800 x 2880 pixels) display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 400 nit peak brightness. Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver are the available color options for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360.

Advertisment

Buyers can spec the laptop with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 or an Intel Core Ultra 5 (Intel Evo Edition) processor paired with Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard SSD PCIe storage.

Other Specifications

The 14-inch model has a 63 Wh battery, while the larger 16-inch version has a 76 Wh battery. Both versions have support for 65W wired charging. For connectivity, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot, and a headphone-microphone interface.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 is available with a single 16-inch screen. The screen and processor configuration is the same as the Pro model. In addition, it has a 360-degree hinge that allows the user to flip the screen completely and use it as a tablet. It has a 76Wh battery and supports 65W cable charging. The notebook also comes with an S Pen.