Samsung introduces AI model Gauss 2 at SDCK24

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled Gauss 2, the second-generation iteration of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model, at its annual technology showcase, the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 (SDCK24). During a keynote presentation, the company detailed the advanced capabilities of Gauss 2, emphasizing its enhanced performance, improved efficiency, and wide-ranging applications in both professional and personal settings.

What is Samsung Guass AI model ?

Originally launched last year, the Samsung Gauss AI model was designed to streamline workplace productivity by simplifying tasks such as drafting emails, summarizing documents, and translating text, according to Yonhap News Agency. The latest version builds on these functionalities with significant advancements.

As a multimodal AI, Gauss 2 can process and integrate various forms of data, including language, code, and images, enabling it to handle complex workflows with greater speed and accuracy.

Gauss 2 model features

The Gauss 2 model is available in three tailored variants: Compact, Balanced, and Supreme, each designed to meet specific user needs. Depending on the model, it supports between nine and 14 human languages and includes compatibility with various programming languages, making it a versatile tool for both developers and non-technical users.

Samsung revealed that Gauss 2 is already being utilized internally to enhance employee productivity, thanks to its customizable development features. Cheun Kyung-whoon, President of Samsung Research, underscored the company’s focus on innovation, stating, “Samsung Electronics is committed to advancing cutting-edge software, including AI and data analytics, to elevate user experiences.

Gauss 2 is already driving efficiency within our organization, and we aim to integrate it into our products to provide unprecedented levels of convenience and personalization.”

With its focus on scalability and versatility, Gauss 2 marks a significant step forward in Samsung’s AI strategy, reinforcing its ambition to remain at the forefront of technological innovation. The company also hinted at plans to embed Gauss 2 into future consumer products, signaling broader adoption of AI-driven tools across its ecosystem.