Samsung Launches AI-Featured Buds; Enabled with Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung recently unveiled new AI features made possible by Google, and the firm is now adding these functions to its TWS earbuds. Those who purchase the new Galaxy S24 devices that were released last month can use the new AI features. In essence, the AI features use a different AI model to provide improved performance and even give you the choice to process AI on the device.

Advertisment

Expanding the reach to include its Galaxy Buds portfolio makes sense since Samsung isn't restricting its support for mobile devices. An over-the-air update for these earphones with the additional functionalities should be available in the upcoming weeks.

How to use AI-featured Buds with the Galaxy S24 series?

Samsung also makes sure that you don't need the premium version of the Galaxy Buds to use these AI features, although you do need a Samsung Galaxy premium phone. The Galaxy S24 series smartphones are required to use these features in TWS. Once the Galaxy Buds are updated to the latest firmware, users can experience live streaming directly from the Samsung Watch from the Buds.

Advertisment

The translation feature allows users to speak directly through these buds, which are automatically translated on the other end based on language selection.

AI-powered Galaxy Buds

The company said that these Galaxy Buds models offer an AI-centric translator that helps you translate calls in real-time on the screen. The live translation feature that debuted with the Galaxy S24 series extends its reach to the Buds, giving it more power and value compared to other handsets in the series.

Advertisment

Samsung upgrades these Galaxy Buds frequently to enhance their functionality and audio quality; but, adding AI features won't satisfy current users; rather, it will attract new users to the ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy AI Buds: Price and Availability

In the coming days, these features are expected to be available on older devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Fold5. Also, these features do not require an active internet connection to work. It uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 SoC internally and supports more than 13 languages including Hindi and English.

Samsung is also rolling out a major software update for the Galaxy S24 series that will allow users to adjust the color tone of the screen, and the update is also said to improve camera quality. Samsung three TWS are available in India that support Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy Buds are priced around Rs 8,000, while the Buds 2 Pro retails for Rs 13,000 lastly, the latest Galaxy Buds FE is priced at Rs 7,999 on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.