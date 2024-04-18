Samsung Launches TVs in India

Resolution is critical in determining the visual quality of current television displays, and as technology advances, viewers now have a variety of alternatives to select from. Neo QLED 8K is in the forefront, offering the most significant resolution possible at 7680 x 4320 pixels. This resolution means that images are exhibited with unrivalled clarity, sharpness, and detail, giving viewers an immersive and realistic watching experience. Neo QLED 4K, on the other hand, has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is still classified as highly high definition (UHD) and capable of producing spectacular graphics with remarkable clarity and detail. Furthermore, OLED technology enhances customer options by offering 4K and 8K resolutions. Whether they choose the better resolution of Neo QLED 8K, the exceptional quality of Neo QLED 4K, or the adaptability of OLED technology, users have a variety of alternatives to fit their tastes and viewing demands, resulting in a compelling and immersive entertainment experience.

Here is a breakdown to know the Difference between Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models

Resolution:

● Neo QLED 8K: Offers the highest resolution with 7680 x 4320 pixels, displaying sharper and more detailed images.

● Neo QLED 4K: Offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, still considered very high definition (UHD).

● OLED: Available in both 4K and 8K resolutions.

Panel technology plays a crucial role in determining modern television displays' visual quality and performance, with each technology offering unique advantages and capabilities. Neo QLED, for instance, utilises an innovative combination of Quantum Dot (QD) LED technology and a mini-LED backlight system. The incorporation of Quantum Dots enhances colour reproduction, resulting in vivid, lifelike images with a wide colour gamut. Additionally, the mini-LED backlight technology enhances brightness levels and enables precise local dimming, allowing for deeper blacks and improved contrast compared to traditional LED TVs. On the other hand, OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology takes a different approach by utilising self-emissive pixels that produce their light and colour. This results in exceptional contrast ratios and true-to-life colours, with OLED panels capable of achieving intense blacks and infinite contrast. By understanding the strengths and characteristics of each panel technology, consumers can make informed decisions when selecting a television that best suits their viewing preferences and needs. Whether prioritising vibrant colours and precise local dimming with Neo QLED or exceptional contrast and black levels with OLED, options are available to cater to a wide range of viewing experiences.

Panel Technology:

● Neo QLED: Uses a combination of Quantum Dot (QD) LED technology and a mini-LED backlight. The QDs enhance colour reproduction, and the mini-LED backlight offers improved brightness and local dimming compared to traditional LED TVs.

● OLED: Uses Organic Light-Emitting Diode technology. Each pixel in an OLED panel produces its light and colour, resulting in exceptional contrast ratios and deeper blacks.

How to choose the right TV keeping the Difference between Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models in mind?

Prioritise Resolution: Choosing the suitable TV for your home entertainment setup involves considering various factors to ensure you get the best viewing experience tailored to your preferences and needs. Firstly, prioritise resolution based on your viewing area and desired picture quality. For those with large viewing spaces seeking the sharpest picture possible, Neo QLED 8K is an excellent choice with its impressive 7680 x 4320-pixel resolution, ensuring unparalleled clarity and detail.

Focus on Value: Next, focus on value by considering Neo QLED 4K, which balances features and picture quality at a more affordable price point. With a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution, Neo QLED 4K delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details, making it an excellent option for those seeking high-quality viewing experiences without breaking the bank.

Value Contrast and Blacks: For those who value superior contrast, deeper blacks, and an exceptional viewing experience, OLED technology is the way to go. With self-emissive pixels that produce their light, OLED panels offer infinite contrast ratios and true-to-life colours, making them ideal for dark room viewing and immersive cinematic experiences.

Lastly, consider viewing angles when making your decision. If you anticipate watching TV from various positions in the room, Neo QLED might be the better option due to its wider viewing angles compared to OLED. This ensures that everyone in the room can enjoy optimal picture quality regardless of their seating position.

Consider Viewing Angles: By carefully considering these factors – resolution, value, contrast, blacks, and viewing angles – you can confidently choose the suitable TV that meets your specific preferences and enhances your home entertainment experience. Whether you prioritise sharpness, affordability, picture quality, or viewing flexibility, there's a TV option available to suit your needs and preferences.

Other significant differences between Neo QLED and OLED TVs

Other significant differences between Neo QLED and OLED TVs extend beyond resolution, screen technology, and viewing angles. Price is an important issue, with Neo QLED TVs often offering a more affordable choice than OLED equivalents, particularly in the case of 8K versions, which are more expensive. Furthermore, Neo QLED TVs have broader viewing angles, providing stable image quality even when seen off-centre, whereas OLED TVs may show slight colour shifting when viewed from extreme angles. Furthermore, regarding motion management, Neo QLED TVs frequently include quicker refresh rates and superior motion handling technologies, decreasing motion blur in fast-paced scenarios. However, high-refresh-rate OLED TVs are increasingly closing the gap. Finally, while OLED TVs have made progress in reducing burn-in risk, there is still a tiny danger of burn-in, especially if static pictures are exhibited for extended periods. In contrast, Neo QLED TVs have a decreased burn-in sensitivity, providing further peace of mind for extended use scenarios. These subtle distinctions show the significance of weighing many criteria to make an informed decision when choosing the best TV for your watching habits and requirements.

Samsung's Neo QLED 4K: Powerful Performance at an Attractive Price in India

On Wednesday, Samsung revealed new Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and OLED TV models in India. The new portfolio includes various AI-integrated capabilities and is available in multiple display sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches. The NQ8 AI Gen 3 SoC powers the Samsung Neo QLED 8K, the most premium product in the portfolio. This CPU features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to enhance the visual experience. The Neo QLED variants use the company's gaming-specific Motion Xcelerator technology.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K, and OLED TV prices in India

Samsung Neo QLED 8K prices in India start at Rs. 3,19,990, while Neo QLED 4K versions begin at Rs. 1,39,990. Samsung's OLED series starts at Rs. 1,64,990. As a special launch offer, Samsung said it would send a soundbar worth Rs. 79,990 free of charge to anyone who purchases the new 2024 smart TV series. They may also get a Music Frame for Rs. 29,990 or a Freestyle projector for Rs. 59,990, depending on the model, till 30 April. The firm also offers a payback of up to 20%, depending on the model.