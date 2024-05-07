Samsung launches two new power banks in India

Samsung has recently introduced a duo of cutting-edge power bank solutions tailored to the Indian market. The Wireless Powerbank 10000 and its formidable sibling, the Power Bank 20000, are here to redefine on-the-go charging experiences.

Wireless Powerbank 10000mAh

Starting with the Wireless Power Bank 10000, Samsung has engineered this portable powerhouse with a robust 10,000mAh battery capacity, ensuring sustained charging support for your devices. Crafted with convenience in mind, it features two USB Type-C ports, enabling a swift maximum power output of 25W. Weighing a mere 222g, it’s a featherweight companion for your travels.

Embracing the future of charging, this device supports USB PD and PPS charging protocols, ensuring compatibility and efficiency. Not stopping there, it boasts a Qi wireless charging pad capable of delivering up to 7.5W of wireless power, accommodating three devices simultaneously. The inclusion of UL-certified recycled materials underscores Samsung's commitment to eco-conscious design, mitigating carbon emissions and waste.

Samsung Powerbank 20000mAh

Meanwhile, its larger counterpart, the Power Bank 20000, ups the ante with an impressive 20,000mAh battery capacity, catering to power-hungry devices and extended usage scenarios. Sporting three USB Type-C ports, all equipped with USB PD 3.0 PPS charging protocols, this powerhouse ensures rapid and efficient charging for your devices. While charging three devices concurrently, it delivers a commendable 15W of power to each, ensuring no compromise on speed.

However, when focusing on a single device, it unleashes a formidable 45W of power, enabling lightning-fast charging speeds. Striving for simplicity without sacrificing performance, it comes adorned with four LEDs for intuitive charging status updates. True to Samsung's ethos of sustainability, this device incorporates recycled materials in its construction, reducing environmental impact.

Pricing and availability

In terms of pricing and availability, both power banks are accessible in elegant Beige hues, reflecting sophistication and style. The Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh is priced at Rs. 3,499, while its larger sibling, the Power Bank 20000mAh, commands a price tag of Rs. 4,299.

Interested consumers can procure these innovative charging solutions from leading retailers such as Amazon.in, Samsung Store, and authorized outlets across India, ensuring widespread accessibility.