Samsung to Launch High End Smartwatch, Galaxy Watch X in Coming Months

There are rumors circulating that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series will include three different models, with a new high-end tier potentially named “Ultra.” However, this might not be the final branding choice by Samsung, as there is speculation that the premium model could be named the “Samsung Galaxy Watch X” instead.

This new watch is designed to directly compete with the Apple Watch Ultra series, which might explain why Samsung is reconsidering the “Watch7 Ultra” name. Diving capabilities will be a significant feature for the Galaxy Watch X, aiming to attract users interested in underwater activities.

Galaxy Watch X Features (Expected)

The Galaxy Watch X is rumored to have a water resistance rating of up to 100 meters (330 feet), matching the Apple Watch Ultra's specifications. It's important to understand that water resistance ratings are based on pressure measurements, often expressed in atmospheres, and the practical depth for activities like diving is typically less—around 40 meters (130 feet) for both the Apple and Samsung watches.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch X is expected to offer superior battery life compared to its predecessors, with a claimed endurance of up to 100 hours, or roughly four days. For context, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic provides up to 40 hours of battery life, the Watch 5 Pro offers up to 80 hours, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 lasts for about 36 hours on a single charge.

This impressive battery performance can be attributed in part to the new Exynos W1000 processor, which is rumored to be Samsung’s first widely used 3nm chip. The Galaxy Watch X is also expected to feature a larger battery than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch X Price and Availability

According to South Korean regulatory filings, the Watch X will have a 578mAh battery, compared to the 425mAh battery in the Watch6 Classic and the 573mAh battery in the Watch5 Pro. These figures reflect the rated capacities of the batteries.

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Watch X is scheduled for July 24, contradicting earlier reports that suggested a July 10 announcement, according to TechManiacs.gr. This source also disclosed the “Watch X” name along with other specifications. Alongside the Galaxy Watch X, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Ring and the next generation of foldable devices.