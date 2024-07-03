Samsung upcoming Watch 7 with new AGEs Index to track biological clock

Highlights

A function called AGEs index, which Samsung is reportedly developing, may be able to estimate users' biological aging process.

AGEs are thought to predict the risk of diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes, Samsung Galaxy Watches may become early warning systems thanks to the AGEs index.

As we approach the unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 7 series, expected at Samsung Unpacked on July 10, 2024, excitement is building around the new features these smartwatches might offer. Despite the anticipation for the latest models, Samsung has consistently provided updates to enhance the functionality of its older watches, given their hardware can support such features.

Features for the Galaxy Watch 7 Series (Expected)

There are rumors suggesting that the Galaxy Watch 7 series could introduce a blood glucose monitoring feature. While this might be true, there are indications that Samsung could also implement a system for tracking cardiovascular and diabetes risks through an AGEs (Advanced Glycation Endproducts) index.

An APK teardown, which involves analyzing code from a software package, can give clues about potential upcoming features. However, it's worth noting that not all features found in the code make it to the final public release. In a recent update of the Samsung Health app, there's evidence of a new feature called the AGEs index.

Samsung Health and the AGEs Index

According to the recent update, Samsung Health will soon offer a way to monitor AGEs by creating an index based on regular readings. This AGEs index will provide insights into your metabolic health, offering a broader understanding of your biological aging process than a single, potentially confusing measurement.

What are AGEs?

Advanced Glycation Endproducts, or AGEs, are substances that arise in the circulation when carbohydrates and proteins or lipids mix. They are significant because they contribute to chronic diseases like diabetes, kidney failure, and cardiovascular conditions. Diagnoptics, Samsung's likely partner for this feature, highlights that AGEs can predict the risk of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.

Their accumulation is associated with aging, but can be mitigated through physical exercise. AGEs often exhibit a characteristic fluorescence, which allows for non-invasive measurement.

Galaxy Watch 7 Series and other monitoring features

Drawing from the available information, it's plausible that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 could include technology to optically and non-invasively measure AGEs. These readings might then be used to create an AGEs index, helping users monitor their risk for certain diseases, such as diabetes, without providing direct blood glucose measurements.

This aligns somewhat with the rumors about "blood glucose monitoring," suggesting the Watch 7 may offer an indirect assessment of diabetes risk rather than continuous glucose tracking.

While there’s speculation about continuous glucose monitoring capabilities, the actual details remain unclear. The Samsung Health app includes a screen for Continuous Glucose Monitoring, but this doesn’t provide enough information to draw firm conclusions.

Future Prospects

The potential integration of blood glucose data from other devices with the AGEs index in Samsung Health is a possibility. Samsung has previously discussed glucose monitoring in relation to metabolic health, indicating a broader strategy in this space. As the launch date approaches, we anticipate more clarity on these features and Samsung’s overall direction for health monitoring in their wearable devices.