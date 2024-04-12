Samsung's AI App Impulse Helps Speech Disorder

With the launch of Impulse, an AI-powered mobile app designed to assist people with speech disorders, Samsung has taken a big step towards making technology more inclusive. People with speech impairments, estimated to number over 70 million worldwide, might benefit from smoother and less irritating interactions with technology. It gives individuals a discreet and personalised tool to regulate their voice, perhaps increasing their confidence and communication abilities. This feature shows how AI can empower people and improve their quality of life.

Samsung has unveiled a new smartphone application driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that can help people with speech difficulties. The Impulse app is compatible with Android devices and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. The software employs rhythm therapy to assist users in determining their speaking rhythm and improving fluency. The Impulse app utilises AI capabilities for natural language processing, breaking down words into syllables and converting them into vibrations.

The Samsung Espana media made the announcement, which stated, "Samsung Electronics Iberia and Cheil today announced the launch of Impulse, an application based on Artificial Intelligence to improve the daily lives of people with speech disorders, such as stuttering." The software was created with the Speechcare and Stuttering Centre to enhance speech fluency.

The software employs a Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithm to interpret and turn words into rhythmic vibrations. The vibrations are sensed on the user's wrist via the smartwatch. The rhythm helps the user grasp the speed of each phoneme or word, depending on their speech issue. According to Samsung, this strategy can help people avoid diction obstacles and increase conversational fluency.

According to Samsung, the app includes over 250 rhythm and tone exercises that gradually grow in complexity as the user's vocal control improves. The increasing difficulty option consists of four modes, each with three levels of activities for practising words or phrases.

The first mode is 'Boost Your Voice'. It may be enabled with a single touch once configured. Users can choose their preferred vibration pattern, which can be employed regularly. When an oral obstruction arises, it is triggered. The second setting, 'Boost your rhythm,' is helpful for practising syllables. Following the conclusion of a session, the app displays a performance report that may be shared with a speech therapist.

The third option is 'Boost your tone,' allowing the user to practise intonation. Finally, the fourth option, 'Boost your speech,' will enable users to rehearse their writings, which may be produced directly in the program or uploaded as a file with narration. Here, the AI interprets the text to generate a vibration pattern.

Currently, the app is only accessible on the Google Play Store in Spain for smartphones running Android 10 or above.

