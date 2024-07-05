SeniorWorld's Royale 4G and Elite 4G Hit the Indian Market

4 July 2024, New Delhi: The debut of two new 4G easyfone models, the Royale 4G and Elite 4G, is proudly announced by SeniorWorld, a pioneering AgeTech firm since 2015. These smartly crafted senior-focused gadgets provide enhanced connectivity, security, and wellness assistance, augmenting their self-sufficiency and general welfare.

The senior citizen population in India is the fastest-growing group, but many believe that technology excludes them. SeniorWorld was founded to close this gap by providing senior-friendly technology solutions that enhance their quality of life. The company offers SilverWings Holidays, a travel club that allows seniors to travel the world with like-minded peers, easyfone, which mainly builds phones for elders, and SilverWings Club, an app-based social and health club.

The newest models in SeniorWorld's easyfone lineup are the easyfone Elite 4G and easyfone Royale 4G.

These new models differ from other gadgets accessible in India because of their distinctive features and services. To manage medical emergencies and save valuable time, both models come with a round-the-clock ambulance coordination service accessible in more than 700 cities nationwide. The Safelist is another essential feature that prevents unsolicited and fraudulent calls by only accepting inbound calls from verified phone numbers. Furthermore, an authorised family member can remotely set up the easyfone from any location in the world with the CareTouch - A carer service.

This involves modifying the address book, setting up a Safelist to prevent fraud, arranging doctor visits, setting up medication reminders, and adjusting volume. Additionally, both versions have a dedicated SOS button that, when pressed, instantly contacts certain emergency contacts and delivers messages to them. These two models showcase numerous first-ever features that keep senior users engaged and well, like brain games, daily motivational and health recommendations, etc., in twelve regional Indian languages.

Elite 4G and Royale 4G: Specifications

Both versions are robustly constructed with a 2.8-inch screen, broad, spaced keys, a talking, backlit keypad, and a photo-based speed dial for favourite contacts. It has an easy-to-customise menu, loud, clear sound, and unique ringtones. The gadget has an easy-to-use dock charging system and a battery on standby for two pleasant weeks.

The primary goal of SeniorWorld is to empower the elderly population by providing them with technology-driven solutions that promote their independence, participation, and general well-being. This dedication is demonstrated by the new easyfone Elite 4G and Royale 4G, which offer seniors in the current digital era a connected, safe, and encouraging environment.







Company's Overview

Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of SeniorWorld, MP Deepu, commented on the introduction, saying, "We are excited to introduce the Royale 4G and Elite 4G, the latest additions to our easyfone range." These gadgets are complete solutions to provide senior adults a sense of independence, security, and connectivity rather than just being phones. We strive to provide an unmatched user experience with cutting-edge features designed especially for their needs. We aim to give elders a gadget that improves their general quality of life and fulfils their daily needs. These phones also provide family members and carers peace of mind by assuring them of the security and comfort of their loved ones who are elderly.

Please visit www.easyfone.in for more details about easyfone and SeniorWorld's other products.