Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4 Debuts in India

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones have been launched in India. The new in-ear wireless earbuds were revealed globally at CES 2024. The Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds have a six-microphone array and enable Bluetooth 5.4, which includes enhanced Bluetooth codecs and adaptive active noise cancellation. The earbuds are based on Qualcomm's S5 Sound Gen 2 architecture with Snapdragon Sound. The new model is a successor to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, released in 2022.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Price in India:

The recently introduced Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is currently available for pre-order in India at a reduced price of Rs. 18,990. They come in three colour options: black copper, graphite, and metallic silver. This pre-booking discount is valid until 1 May. They may be purchased from the company's online store, Amazon, and other major electronic retailers.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earphones have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They run on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform, which includes Snapdragon Sound and supports both aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive Audio. The manufacturer has announced that Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 and Auracast functionality will be added to the earphones through a firmware upgrade. They are said to provide up to 96kHz high-resolution audio.

Sennheiser's in-ear earbuds have silicone ear tips and fins for a comfortable fit. The Momentum True Wireless 4 features adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce unwanted environmental noise. Users can utilise a tap to activate the low-noise Transparency Mode, which brings awareness to their surroundings without removing the earbuds. They have a six-microphone array to boost sound output. The earbuds have several capabilities, including Sound Personalisation, Sound Zone, and Sound Check. These functionalities can be accessed using the Smart Control App on the associated iOS and Android smartphones. When customers remove their devices from the case, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 immediately connects to them. They have a five-band equaliser for customising sound profiles.

Sennheiser says that the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds may provide up to 7.5 hours of continuous audio playback on a single charge. The earbuds come with a charging case, and together, they are touted to provide up to 30 hours of playback. Furthermore, they offer rapid charging, allowing up to an hour of additional listening time after only eight minutes of charge. The battery case has a USB Type-C connection and allows for wireless charging via Qi.