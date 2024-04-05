Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which is expected to power many of the premium Android phones produced through the end of 2024 and even most of 2025, has been around for a time now. Numerous companies, like Xiaomi and Samsung, have produced products that are powered by it. However, what improvements does the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 provide over Qualcomm's previous top model, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and how does it stack up against it?

Advertisment

Core Integration

In comparison to the previous year, Qualcomm has made some significant configuration changes. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 now contains an extra medium core and has removed a tiny core. Even while there are still eight total cores in the design, the layout of the cores is now 1+5+2, with a focus on the middle layer. In addition, the basic compositions themselves are different. Arm's most recent Cortex-X4 large core, Cortex-A720 medium cores, and Cortex-A520 cores are included inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Processor

Advertisment

In terms of processing power, Qualcomm has also elevated the clock speeds of each core compared to the previous iteration, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's big core reaching speeds exceeding 3.3GHz, and three of the medium cores achieving up to 3.2GHz. This marks an improvement from last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, where the big core nearly reached 3.2GHz, albeit with all four medium cores capped at 2.8GHz.

Qualcomm's latest SoC

While direct comparisons of clock speeds between cores from different generations may not be straightforward, the enhanced clock speeds signify a positive outlook for performance, as discussed in the subsequent section on real-world benchmarks. Additionally, despite the increase in clock speeds, Qualcomm assures that it has not compromised on power efficiency, with the new CPU boasting a 20% improvement in efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Advertisment

It is important to highlight that Qualcomm's adoption of the latest Arm cores means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively supports 64-bit architecture. Consequently, some older Android applications, dormant for nearly a decade without updates, will no longer be compatible with the newer SoC. For users prioritizing backward compatibility, the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 stands as the final flagship chipset supporting 32-bit apps.

As customary, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 incorporates a new Adreno GPU, touted by Qualcomm to be 25% faster than the Adreno 740 of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with an equivalent 25% enhancement in efficiency. Notably, ray tracing experiences a substantial 50% performance boost in this generation, although the practical applications of this technology in mobile contexts remain limited.

The updated Adreno GPU introduces several additional features, including support for 8K display-out and 240Hz refresh rates. Nonetheless, Qualcomm perceives this GPU iteration as an evolutionary advancement rather than a complete overhaul.

Advertisment

CPU and GPU Performance

Regarding CPU and GPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 demonstrates superiority over its predecessor in our 3DMark Wild Life scores, exhibiting a 40% lead. This surpasses the claimed 25% improvement.

Qualcomm has purportedly mitigated certain Vulkan-specific bottlenecks, contributing to the enhanced performance in select titles. Furthermore, developers may increasingly explore ray tracing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's 50% performance enhancement in this area.

However, amidst these advancements, there are some drawbacks. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's performance declines significantly after several iterations of the 3DMark Wildlife Stress Test, plummeting to half its peak performance. In contrast, smartphones equipped with last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 experience a more gradual decline in performance over time. This observation persists during benchmarking exercises such as with the Galaxy S24, where sustained loads noticeably impact the chip's peak performance.