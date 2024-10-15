Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (8 Elite) vs. Dimensity 9400 Comparison

MediaTek has officially introduced the Dimensity 9400, its most powerful chip designed to fuel the next generation of Android smartphones. With significant performance improvements and advanced features, the Dimensity 9400 sets a high standard. However, it inevitably draws comparisons with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon series, particularly the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Before diving into the details, it’s worth noting that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be marketed under the Snapdragon 8 Elite brand.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 vs. Dimensity 9400: Key Specifications

Starting with the newly launched Dimensity 9400, it features MediaTek’s 2nd-generation "All Big Core" design. This configuration integrates the powerful ARM Cortex-X925 core, running at over 3.62GHz, along with three Cortex X4 cores and four Cortex A720 cores. According to MediaTek, this chip delivers a 35% improvement in single-core performance and a 28% boost in multi-core performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

Manufactured using TSMC’s 2nd Gen 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 is also up to 40% more power-efficient, which translates to longer battery life. It boasts a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for enhanced AI capabilities, and its 12-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU promises 40% faster ray tracing performance, highlighting improvements in both performance and energy efficiency.

On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (also known as Snapdragon 8 Elite) is yet to be officially launched, but rumors and leaks have provided a glimpse into its specifications. It is also built on TSMC’s 3nm process and features a 6-core CPU (2 cores clocked at 4.05GHz and 4 cores at 2.2GHz), a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine capable of executing 35 trillion operations per second. There is also speculation about a 4.37GHz variant called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy.

In terms of graphics, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is paired with a 6-core Adreno 830 GPU with a clock speed of 1.45GHz, offering improved hardware ray tracing capabilities. Qualcomm claims that this GPU will deliver 56% faster performance compared to its predecessor, the Adreno 750. While the specs suggest high performance, it’s difficult to make a direct comparison until benchmarks are available.

Which Chipset is Faster?

Since Qualcomm has not yet officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a detailed comparison between the two chipsets is not possible at this stage. However, based on the leaks and reports, MediaTek is no longer a secondary player in the flagship segment. The Dimensity 9400 competes head-to-head with Qualcomm’s top-tier chips, and in some areas, it may even outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

As the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4/8 Elite release draws closer, more information will become available, and this comparison can be revisited with a clearer picture of each processor's true performance. Stay tuned for further updates!