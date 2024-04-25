Snapdragon X Plus Platform for Laptops to Boost Work Efficiency

Qualcomm has finally unveiled its latest innovation: the Snapdragon X Plus platform, tailored specifically for laptops. This unveiling marks a notable departure from its predecessor, the Snapdragon X Elite, which presented users with a powerhouse of computing prowess and cutting-edge features.

At the heart of the Snapdragon X Plus lies its impressive 10-core Oryon CPU, boasting clock speeds of up to 3.4 GHz. While this may seem like a step down from the 12-core behemoth found in the Elite version, it still packs a punch, especially when coupled with the potential of up to 64GB of RAM, delivering a staggering bandwidth of 135 GB/s.

X Plus Highlights

One of the standout features of the X Plus is its 45 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which Qualcomm proudly touts as the fastest in the world for laptops. This NPU promises to elevate the user experience by facilitating lightning-fast AI computations, paving the way for enhanced performance, prolonged battery life, and industry-leading on-device AI capabilities. With this unveiling, Qualcomm is signaling a paradigm shift in the realm of mobile computing, ushering in a new era of possibilities.

During the unveiling, Qualcomm showcased a myriad of applications leveraging the X Plus's capabilities, from seamless code generation in Visual Studio Code to innovative music creation in Audacity using Riffusion on-device AI. Additionally, live captions in OBS Studio demonstrated the chip's prowess in real-time translation during livestreams, supporting a staggering array of languages for a truly global audience.

Snapdragon X Plus System support

Anticipating a mid-year rollout, laptops equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus (as well as the X Elite) are poised to hit the market courtesy of leading global OEMs. The Oryon CPU, with its 37% boost in performance over unspecified competitors, coupled with a commendable reduction in power consumption by up to 54%, solidifies Qualcomm's commitment to efficiency without compromising on power.

Under the hood, the X Plus boasts support for LPDDR5x, a generous 42MB total cache, all housed within a 4nm process, highlighting Qualcomm's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation.

Furthermore, the X Plus offers support for up to 3 external displays, all capable of rendering in stunning 4K HDR (albeit capped at 60 Hz), complemented by Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, an advanced camera ISP, and immersive lossless audio for a truly immersive computing experience.

In essence, the Snapdragon X Plus platform represents the culmination of Qualcomm's relentless pursuit of excellence, poised to redefine the landscape of laptop computing with its unparalleled performance, efficiency, and groundbreaking AI capabilities.