Spotify Controversy: iPhone App Users Demand Reversal of New Feature

Spotify's iPhone app users will soon face a significant disadvantage. The business declared that the capability to adjust the volume using the physical volume controls on the iPhone will no longer be available for Spotify Connect, which allows you to manage your music when it's being played on a speaker. This is a small but crucial feature. Apple announced that using Spotify Connect on your iPhone to stream media to a connected device—such as a TV or speaker—will prevent you from using the physical volume controls on your iPhone. This implies that on any device linked to the iPhone with Spotify Connect, you won't be able to adjust the volume using the physical volume controls on the iPhone.

iPhone app: Apple has discontinued the technology that enables Spotify to control volume

Apple has "discontinued the technology that enables Spotify to control volume for connected devices using the volume buttons on the device," according to an updated Spotify support page. Users have used social media to vent their anger at the development. Hence, launching the Spotify app and adjusting the level there or on your linked device is the simplest method to control volume. The streaming music provider claims to collaborate with Apple to find a solution. However, it's not only Spotify; Sonos customers must also use its app to adjust the level.

Spotify: Are you using Apple Music?

It's unknown why Apple stopped using this technology at this time. However, it is undoubtedly a problem for anyone using an app other than Apple Music. While it's possible to counter that now is the ideal moment to move streaming services, this might also encourage government charges that Apple is unfairly monopolising the market and stifling competition. Finally, Spotify will be able to show pricing on its app in the EU, but users will still be directed to its website to manage their subscriptions. Nonetheless, users worldwide have a tacit consensus that they must manage their music streaming service subscriptions online.

Connect to adjust the volume will no longer function

According to Spotify, effective 3 September, using Connect to adjust the volume will no longer function. Some users claim it has already stopped functioning, though. As a result, the physical iPhone toggle is now erratic for connected devices, which may result in other issues like a volume spike when playing. An alternative solution would have been to use HomePod to control Spotify. Sadly, it doesn't function because the company never accepted the required API.