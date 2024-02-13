Supercharge Your PC: Everything You Need to Know About the Windows 11 24H2 Update

Windows 12 has been rumoured for quite some time, and the new operating system was widely expected to be delivered in the second part of this year. Microsoft has announced that the Windows 11 24H2 upgrade will be deployed later this year, ending speculation about a Windows 12 release in 2024. While the debut date is unknown, it is expected to be a significant update. It is intended to have various new AI features and upgrades.
Windows 11 24H2 will be the next significant feature upgrade
Last week, Microsoft confirmed in a Windows Insider blog post that Windows 11 24H2 will be the next significant feature upgrade released this year. "Beginning with Build 26-xx today, Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels will see the versioning updated in Settings > System > About (and Winver) to version 24H2. This means that Windows 11, version 24H2, will be this year's annual feature release. As previously stated, Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cycle that will be released in the second half of the calendar year," the company added.
Microsoft's latest declaration contradicts prior speculations regarding a Windows 12 release in 2024
Little is known about Windows 11 24H2. However, several reports and leaks indicate that AI capabilities will be the primary emphasis of the upcoming upgrade. The features expected to emerge in Windows 12 could be introduced as part of Windows 11's 24H2 patch. The update is planned to utilise new PCs' hardware-accelerated Neural Processing Units (NPUs). It could contain a new Sudo command, enhanced voice clarity, energy-saving features, and more.
Windows 11 24H2 is expected to contain an enhanced Copilot feature. Microsoft will likely include its own DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)-like Super Resolution technology in the future Windows 11 24H2 upgrade to improve gaming performance. It might employ artificial intelligence to ensure that supported games run smoothly and with better detail.
Microsoft introduced Windows 11 in 2021, and the company has since added numerous significant updates and new features to the operating system. It is presently available on over 400 million monthly active devices and is expected to reach 500 million by early this year. Now, the tech behemoth appears to be pursuing an annual feature update pattern for Windows 11, with releases set for the second half of each year, a shift from the operating system's more minor Moments upgrades.