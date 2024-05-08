The All-New iPad Pro Arrives in India

The iPad Pro (2024), the company's newest premium tablet, was announced by Apple on Tuesday. With the arrival of the previous generation 'Pro' model with Mini-LED technology two years ago, the most recent iPad Pro has a 'Tandem OLED' screen, a first for the brand. There are 11-inch and 13-inch display options for the iPad Pro (2024), which has thinner bezels than the company's 2022 model. It runs iPadOS 17 out of the box, has up to 2TB of storage, and is powered by Apple's M4 chip. At its Let Loose launch event, the company also revealed the arrival of the Apple Pencil Pro and a new Magic Keyboard designed to operate with the new iPad Pro.

Specifications of the iPad Pro (2024)

The iPad Pro (2024) is the most powerful tablet that Apple has released to date, thanks to the addition of its most recent 10-core M4 chip this year. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air versions also use the M3 chip. According to the manufacturer, the M4 chip uses half the power while providing the same performance as the M2 chip found in the iPad Pro (2022) model. Additionally, Apple claims that the most recent iPad Pro model has an enhanced Neural Engine for on-device AI functions.

The displays on the iPad Pro (2024) variants are 11 and 13 inches in size. With a refresh rate of 120Hz (ProMotion), a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, support for True Tone, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage, these models come equipped with Apple's revolutionary Tandem OLED panels. According to Apple, the adjustable refresh rate of these new Ultra Retina XDR displays spans from 30Hz to 120Hz. Customers purchasing the 1TB and 2TB iPad Pro (2024) models can also select a Nano-texture display glass.

Its 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth front camera supports Centre Stage and is oriented in landscape mode, similar to the iPad Air (2024). The iPad Pro features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a LiDAR scanner on its rear. The iPad Pro (2024) models come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C connection that supports Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 and can charge devices up to 20 watts. While the gadget will support Sub-6 5G networks elsewhere, the new iPad Pro will enable both mmWave and Sub-6 5G connection in the US. It has a Face ID capability built into it for biometric identification. The iPad Pro (2024) weighs up to 582g (13 inches) and 4466g (11 inches) and has dimensions of 249.7x177.5x5.3mm (11 inches) and 281.6x215.5x55.1mm (13 inches).

'Squeeze' movements to display a tool palette are now supported by a new sensor in the stylus barrel of the latest Apple Pencil Pro. A haptic engine is also included for confirmation when specific motions are made. A new gyroscope on the Apple Pencil Pro allows you to "roll" the device to adjust the orientation of shaped tools. According to Apple, the new attachment also supports the Find My network.

iPad Pro (2024) cost and availability in India

The base edition of the iPad Pro (2024) with an 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity costs Rs. 99,900 in India, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular version costs Rs. 1,19,900. In the meantime, the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) cost Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Apple says the next iPad Pro will come with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. There are four different pricing options for the 11-inch models: Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB), Rs. 1,59,900 (512GB), Rs. 99,900 (256GB), and Rs. 1,99,900 (2TB). In the meantime, the price of the 13-inch iPad Pro is as follows: 1,29,900 (256GB), - 1,49,900 (512GB), 1,89,900 (1TB), and 2,29,900 (2TB).

According to Apple, the newly revealed Apple Pencil Pro costs Rs. 11,900, while the new Magic Keyboard has prices of Rs. 29,900 (11-inch) and Rs. 33,900 (13-inch). Pre-orders for the US iPad Pro (2024) series are open now, with prices starting at $999 and $1,299 respectively. The cost of the Apple Pencil Pro is $129. When Apple introduced the iPad Pro in 2022, it was available with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch displays, starting at Rs. 81,900 and 1,12,900, respectively.