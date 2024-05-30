The Rise of Ultra-Fast Monitors and Green Manufacturing

Dive into the forefront of innovation with BenQ as they unveil their latest breakthroughs: high-speed gaming monitors paired with sustainable manufacturing practices. Explore how they seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with eco-consciousness, revolutionizing the tech landscape.

Advertisment

In a recent conversation, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, shared insights into the latest advancements and strategic directions of BenQ. From the introduction of the groundbreaking 540 Hz gaming monitor to innovations in color calibration and coding monitors, BenQ is committed to meeting the diverse needs of gamers, developers, and creative professionals. He also discussed the company's sustainability efforts and its proactive involvement in the 'Make in India' initiative, positioning BenQ as a forward-thinking leader in the technology industry.

BenQ's 540 Hz Gaming Monitor

BenQ is soon set to unveil the ZOWIE XL2586X, a 540 Hz gaming monitor optimized for esports and first-person shooter (FPS) games. This monitor aims to enhance the competitive gaming experience by providing unparalleled refresh rates. Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, explained that the ZOWIE brand caters to professional esports players, while the MOBIUS brand focuses on immersive gaming.

Advertisment

BenQ had launched the world's first esports monitor over 14 years ago. Continuous innovation and collaboration with champion gamers have allowed BenQ to develop products that meet the evolving demands of the gaming community. The 540 Hz refresh rate, achieved through advanced TN panel technology, significantly improves the gaming experience by reducing motion blur and enhancing visual clarity, giving competitive gamers a distinct edge.

Achieving Color Accuracy

Color calibration is crucial for both professional and gaming monitors. BenQ has developed proprietary color calibration software tailored for different needs. For gaming monitors like MOBIUS, BenQ uses Color Shuttle technology to enhance color vibrancy and allow users to save preset color modes for specific games, ensuring optimal visual performance during gameplay.

Advertisment

For professional photography and designer monitors, accurate color reproduction is essential. BenQ’s professional monitors, including the recently launched SW242Q for photographers and PD3225U for designers, aim to display colors exactly as they appear in real life, ensuring consistency across different devices and formats. This is increasingly important as digital content creation grows. BenQ’s color management monitors have become a must-have for professionals, offering precise color calibration that supports high-quality content production.

Innovations in Monitors for Programmers and Developers

BenQ’s RD series of monitors, including the recently launched RD240Q, is specifically designed to improve coding efficiency and eye comfort for programmers and developers. These monitors address the unique challenges faced by coders, such as working in dark environments with high contrast code displays. Mr. Singh noted that BenQ's coding monitors enhance contrast and color differentiation to make code more readable, improving coding speed and accuracy.

Advertisment

Additional features of the RD series, such as daisy-chaining support for multi-monitor setups, advanced eye protection technology, and height-adjustable stands, help reduce eye strain and improve ergonomics. These innovations are the result of extensive research and feedback from programmers, many of whom are based in India. BenQ continues to expand its portfolio, aiming to enhance the coding experience with various aspect ratios and resolutions.

Sustainable Practices in BenQ’s Manufacturing Process

BenQ is committed to sustainability across all levels of its manufacturing process. Mr. Singh detailed several initiatives, including optimizing energy use in factories, extensive use of solar panels, and eliminating hazardous materials from products. BenQ’s factories in Taiwan utilize recycled materials for packaging and adhere to stringent energy management practices. These efforts reflect BenQ’s dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly practices in the technology industry.

Advertisment

The Future of Immersive Technologies at BenQ

Regarding the future of immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), Mr. Rajeev Singh expressed enthusiasm but also noted that the technology is still maturing. BenQ is actively working on AR and VR products, but the focus is on ensuring these products meet high standards of performance and reliability before bringing them to market. The company is waiting for technological advancements to stabilize to deliver truly innovative and effective solutions in the immersive technology space.

Manufacturing in India: BenQ’s Commitment to 'Make in India'

BenQ has been a proactive participant in the 'Make in India' initiative, starting with the production of interactive flat panels in December 2022. Mr. Singh confirmed that BenQ is not only assembling but also manufacturing components in India. This year, BenQ plans to expand its local manufacturing to include projectors, demonstrating its commitment to increasing production capabilities in India. The experience gained so far has been positive, and BenQ is confident in further expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country.